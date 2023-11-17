Travis Kelce’s sense of style makes his mom, Donna Kelce, giggle.

Donna, 71, analyzed Travis’ wardrobe exclusively with Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Ancestry.

First up, we showed Donna a photo of Travis, 34, in the infamous curtain pants he wore ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in October. The bottoms made headlines after many fans thought the look resembled the bronze curtains seen in girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Mayhem With Me” TikTok series from October 2022. (When asked about the possible easter egg, Travis’ stylist, Danielle Salzedo, told Us earlier this month, “When people authentically connect, they start to have those serendipitous coincidences.”)

Donna, for her part, called the velvet trousers “nice.”

“He looks like he’s warm,” she told Us while laughing. “I think Travis, most of the time, wears things to make people laugh or smile. He does not take himself seriously. I hope everybody realizes that, but that is a nice outfit. I’m sure it was a cold day, so that was probably appropriate.”

Next, Donna shared her thoughts on the mint green suit — that featured wide-leg pants — Travis donned at the Quarterback premiere in Los Angeles in July. (Donna attended the soirée with her son, opting for a beige ensemble that included a lace duster.) “I think he and Pat Mahomes were wearing the same outfit that night, They had on the same suit, same color and everything,” Donna recalled to Us, referencing Mahomes rocking a more straight-leg version of the suit in the same hue. “That’s a nice one.”

Afterward, we showed Donna a snap of the ensemble Travis wore when he attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty with Swift on October 15. He opted for a plush cardigan adorned with illustrations of birds teamed with coffee-colored pants and white sneakers. “He loves those jackets with prints on them,” Donna said. “They’re very comfortable for him, and he likes to support up and coming designers.”

Donna told Us Travis loves to experiment with fashion, and doesn’t ask his mom for style advice. “He’s his own man,” Donna said with a chuckle.

The Kelce family matriarch concluded her time as a fashion police by sharing her thoughts on the patterned denim three-piece look Travis rocked during the Kelce Jam in Kansas back in April.

“At least he matches,” Donna said of the getup, which included a bucket hat, a zip-up jacket and slouchy pants. “It’s neat,” she gushed of the coordinated pieces. “He was at Kelce Jam, he knew it was going to be a long night. It was probably the most comfortable thing he had.”

In addition to Travis, Donna and ex-husband Ed Kelce share son Jason Kelce — a center for the Philadelphia Eagles — who isn’t as fashion obsessed as Travis.

Travis hilariously taunted his brother for his style after Jason, 36, wore shorts and flip-flops at the premiere of his Amazon Prime Video special, Kelce, in September.

“You got really dressed up,” Travis joked during an episode of the siblings’ podcast, “New Heights.” Jason explained that he was going to wear jeans, but his wife, Kylie, was “running late” and “forgot” his pants at home.

“Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” Travis asked, and Jason simply quipped, “Because I was at football.”

Jason added, “I needed the jeans for after football, and I’m not gonna wear jeans all day. That doesn’t sound fun. I realize now that I cannot blame Kylie for this.”