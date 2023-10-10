Travis Kelce’s latest style statement had Swifties doing a double take.

Following the 34-year-old Kansas City Chief tight end’s victory against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, October 8, he took to Instagram to show off his pre-game fit. “Keep it chill like Sauvignon Blanc,” Kelce captioned the slideshow, which showed him rocking bronze pants with a white button-up shirt. He accessorized the pieces with a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and a pair of Union x Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

The post was quickly flooded with comments, including one from sports commentator Charissa Thompson, who asked, “What is that … velvet?!?!” In response, Kelce wrote back, “No idea but they’re as comfy as they look!!”

Thompson wasn’t the only social media user to be intrigued by the trousers. Fans of Taylor Swift — the NFL star’s rumored love interest — are convinced that Kelce’s bottoms were a nod to the brown curtains seen in Swift’s “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series that saw her announcing songs from the album, which dropped in October 2022.

“Why is he wearing mother’s curtains?” one fan wrote in Kelce’s comments section as a second shared, “It’s the Midnights pants for me.” A third social media user gushed, “I SEE YOU WITH THOSE ‘MEET ME AT MIDNIGHT’ PANTS,” as a fourth added, “Not him wearing Taylor Swift’s curtains from midnights mayhem.”

This wouldn’t be the first time detective Swifties were on their job.

Last month — shortly after Kelce and Swift, 33, were first romantically linked — the football pro donned a denim two-piece set by KidSuper Studios that featured an abstract illustration of nude female figures. When fans noticed that Kelce’s outfit reflected the same colors as Swift’s upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the brand renamed the ensemble. Originally called the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” it was changed to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”

After showing off his tunnel ensemble, Kelce hit the field as Swift cheered him on from a VIP suite with his mom. For the sporting event, Swift further showed her support by wearing the team’s red and white colors. She rocked a Chief’s windbreaker, cropped tank top and black jeans. She accessorized with red New Balance sneakers, bedazzled earrings, red lips and nails and winged eyeliner. After the game ended, the duo were seen leaving the locker room together.

Swift showed up for Kelce again when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on October 1. That day, she was joined by pals Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, director Shawn Levy and brother Austin Swift were also present at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.