Jalen Hurts Got Jason Kelce His ‘First-Ever’ Louis Vuitton Duffle Bag

Jason Kelce is stepping up his fashion game with the help of teammate and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During a Friday, November 3, episode of Jason, 35, and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, revealed that Hurts, 25, got Jason his “first-ever” Louis Vuitton bag.

“That was amazing,” Jason said of the lavish gift as Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata — who was a guest on the episode — chimed in to agree.

“Yeah, I’m not a big designer guy, [but] when we got those for Christmas, I was like, ‘That’s not bad … This is really nice,’” Mailata, 26, said.



Hurts made headlines in December 2022 when it was revealed via Twitter that he gifted players black travel bags from the French fashion house.

The over-the-top gesture had Travis questioning what he should get his brother for his birthday on Sunday, November 5. “What should I get him? Travis asked Mailata. “Is Jason a big guy in the locker room? Does he let everybody know it’s his birthday? Does he walk in with his birthday suit on?”

Related: Jason Kelce, Wife Kylie Have Their Hands Full With 3 Kids: Everything They’ve Sa... Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

Mailata explained that Jason’ isn’t really a suit guy and will probably have on sandals.

“All I know is, it’s not cold out yet. There’s still a couple of weeks left with the sandals. So it’s whatever he wears, but with the sandals.”

“Nice,” Travis replied, adding that he’s thinking of sending jeans to the Eagles facility for Jason so he “never” has to rely on his wife, Kylie Kelce, to “bring his jeans anywhere.”

In September, Travis hilariously trolled Jason for wearing shorts and flip-flops at the premiere of his Amazon Prime Video special, Kelce. “You really got dressed up,” Travis joked, prompting Jason to explain that he was going to wear jeans, but Kylie was “running late” and “forgot” his pants at home.

“Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” Travis asked, and Jason simply quipped, “Because I was at football.”

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Family Guide: Meet the NFL Stars’ Parents and Kids NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Jason continued, “I needed the jeans for after football, and I’m not gonna wear jeans all day. That doesn’t sound fun. I realize now that I cannot blame Kylie for this.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He added, “She was too busy getting the entire family situated with the babysitter, getting herself together, making sure her parents were ready.”

While Jason looked casual for the big night, Kylie, for her part, was elegant in a white top paired with a gold silk skirt and pointed-toe pumps.