While Jason Kelce’s parents have been making headlines, his in-laws prefer to stay under the radar and let their daughter, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), navigate the spotlight.

Originally from Philadelphia, Kylie always has support close by when taking care of her and Jason’s three daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

“She’s from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, family members,” Jason, who has been the center for the Eagles since 2011, told reporters in October 2019, following the birth of his first daughter. “She’s not alone by any stretch of the imagination.”

Kylie is a Pennsylvania girl at heart, even graduating from Cabrini University in 2017. Fans of her and Jason — who tied the knot in 2018 — got a look at the couple’s home life when the Kelce documentary premiered via Prime Video in September 2023. During the doc, Kylie addressed how being married to a professional athlete affects her homelife — and relationships with her extended family.

“I don’t think people understand the beating you’re taking sometimes interacts the way you’re interacting with your family,” she shared in the documentary. “Sometimes it’s just sheer exhaustion.”

Aside from her own immediate family, Kylie has also formed a tight-knit bond with her in-laws, Donna and Ed Kelce. Don’t expect Kylie to always be sitting with the Kelces at games, however. Donna already revealed that Kylie likely won’t be in the box with her at the Chiefs vs. Eagles game in Kansas City in November 2023.

“I think that Kylie [Kelce]’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna shared on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast in October 2023. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her.”

Donna added of her daughter-in-law: “She may not want to be [in the suite] because everybody will be rooting for the Chiefs, so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Kylie’s family:

John and Mary McDevitt

Not much is known about Kylie’s parents. However, they did make an appearance at the 2023 Super Bowl when the Eagles played the Chiefs (and lost) as shown in the Kelce documentary.

“Dad, you gotta move,” Kylie joked during one scene in the Kelce documentary, filmed before the Super Bowl — when tensions were high. “The checking the watch and friggin staring in my face, you gotta move. You gotta get out. This is absurd.”

After the Eagles lost, her parents could be seen looking somber in the hotel room.

John and Mary have attended other games with Kylie, including Bennett’s first game in October 2023.

“We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0,” Kylie captioned a family photo, marking her youngest daughter’s first appearance at Lincoln Financial Field. “It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body).”

Aubrey McDevitt

Kylie’s sister is private on Instagram, so not much is known about her. But Aubrey did appear in a 2015 Instagram photo posted by her sister.

“Doesn’t matter how old you are,” Kylie captioned the post. “When your mom wants a Christmas pic, you take a Christmas pic.”