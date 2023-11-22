Jason Kelce has already done some holiday shopping for his wife, Kylie Kelce, but keeping her gift hidden is proving to be a challenge.

During the Wednesday, November 22, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce asked Jason, 36, whether he knew what to get Kylie, 31, for Christmas this year. “I actually already have Kylie’s gift and I think she’s seen it 15 times,” Jason replied. “She helps me organize my entire closet, so I don’t know where to hide it. But it’s good. It’s really good.”

Travis, 34, encouraged Jason to stash the present “wherever you hid your [Super Bowl] ring.” (Fans who’ve seen the Prime Video documentary Kelce watched Jason struggle to remember where he put his ring from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl victory.)

While she may have gotten a quick glimpse, Jason ensured that Kylie “doesn’t know fully how cool” the gift really is. “I’m pretty excited,” he said.

The couple have been married since 2018 and share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months. Jason noted that his little girls are easily impressed around the holidays. “Get [something with] Dino Ranch and Bluey and they’ll be like, ‘Ahhh!'” he told Travis, referring to Disney Junior characters.

Following years of recognition in the NFL, the Kelce family has been thrust even further into the spotlight this year thanks to their historic Super Bowl showdown in February and Travis’ budding romance with Taylor Swift. While Jason has been vocal about his brother’s relationship, Kylie has yet to publicly share her thoughts.

Swift, 31, wasn’t there to see Travis and Jason face off against one another when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20, due to a rescheduled Eras Tour concert in South America. Kylie, meanwhile, took her seat in the stadium with fellow Eagles fans.

“I’m a stands girl,” she noted on Sunday, November 19, while speaking to reporters at her Kansas City field hockey clinic. “I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

Kylie acknowledged that the Kansas City community has welcomed the Kelce family with open arms, but that kindness wouldn’t sway her loyalty. “I am just hoping that we have enough people in the stadium saying ‘go birds’ that we will get my husband’s first win against the Kansas City Chiefs. … He’s 13 years in, he’s due I think,” she said.

Jason’s team eventually took home the win, and the brothers shared a heartfelt moment on the field at the end of the game. “Late birthday present for you,” Travis told Jason in video footage shared via the NFL social media feeds. “Love you, big guy.”