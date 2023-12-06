Taylor Swift has never been shy about her love of cats — and after adding Benjamin Button to her brood in 2019, she fully accepted the title of “cat lady.”

In April of that year, Swift told TIME that the “most influential factor” in her life is her furry friends, which also include Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson. “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she said at the time. “They’re just a real joy to live with.”

Two years later, Swift poked fun at herself when announcing that she had gotten a third cat. In the August 2021 video, she shared a throwback 2014 clip of herself proclaiming that “three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party.”

The video then panned to Swift modern day as she smirked while carrying her three cats. “*little did she know*” she captioned the TikTok.

The “Exile” singer took her obsession to the next level in December 2023 when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year and asked to have Benjamin Button share the cover. “Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea- […] Me: Can I bring my cat,” Swift wrote via X, sharing the picture and trolling herself at the same time.

Scroll down to meet all of Swift’s beloved cats:

Meredith Grey

Named after the titular character in Grey’s Anatomy, Swift adopted Meredith in 2011. The Scottish Fold soon became famous with Swift’s fans and has been featured in her music videos and on a T-shirt in Deadpool 2. In 2021, fans got worried something was wrong with Meredith after she appeared to be M.I.A. on Swift’s feed.

“We’ve been hearing some rumors on the internet recently. They’re not about you, Benj, but they’re about your sister,” Swift told Benjamin in an April 2021 Instagram video, before turning the focus on Meredith. “Do you have any comments on the recent allegations that you’re a missing cat?” she asked before the cat ran away from the cameras.

The Grammy winner revealed, “The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken.” After showing proof of Meredith’s disdain for the spotlight, Swift added, “She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself.”

Olivia Benson

Like her big sister, Olivia is named after one of Swift’s favorite TV heroines Law & Order: Special Victim Unit’s Detective Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay). The Scottish Fold joined Swift’s family in 2014 and is much more open to being photographed and appearing in her mom’s videos.

During a 2017 episode of AT&T’s Taylor Swift Now, the singer gave fans a glimpse at her life with Olivia, calling her pet “a baby wolverine” and “a princess of meow town.” She also dubbed the cat a “melting snowman” and “magical Pegasus” before Olivia scampered away.

The following year, Olivia hung out with Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and more of Swift’s celebrity pals while on tour in New Orleans. Olivia was introduced to Paula Abdul on a 2019 red carpet and was featured in Swift’s pal Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool 2.

Hargitay returned the favor in 2023 when she adopted a cat in November and named it Karma after Swift’s song off her 2022 album Midnights. “Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱 #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat,” the actress wrote via Instagram, introducing her pet to the world.

Benjamin Button

Swift added the Ragdoll cat to her brood in 2019 after meeting the little guy on the set of her “ME!” music video. “He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she recalled during an Instagram Live that spring, noting that Benjamin was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

The musician had an instant bond with the kitten — who is named after Brad Pitt’s character in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — before Benjamin joined Meredith and Olivia for a scene. “[The handler] handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love,” Swift said. “I looked at Brendon [Urie] and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat, aren’t you?’ ”

Benjamin has since popped up on Swift’s social media feeds and was featured on TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year cover.