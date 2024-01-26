Jason Kelce was determined to make the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game one to remember, according to his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Kylie, 31, told Good Morning America on Friday, January 26, that Jason, 36, “desperately wanted to [jump] through a table” while tailgating before watching his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs defeat the Bills on Sunday, January 21. “It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day — go through table,” she said, noting that Jason (who plays as the Philadelphia Eagles center) “did not get a chance to do that.”

After his plans to break a table fell through, Jason decided to take off his shirt and jump out of the stadium suite instead.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,’” Kylie admitted, noting that she initially came around to the idea.

“The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, ‘You know what, go ahead.’ That’s my husband,” she gushed. “And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in,’ because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum. You’re making their jobs harder.”

Before Kylie could “reel” Jason back into the suite, he adorably picked up a little girl in the crowd and showed her poster to Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance to support Travis, 34, whom she’s been dating since last summer. Jason also took shots with fans out of a bowling ball while tailgating with fans outside of the stadium.

Jason later opened up about his “fun” night during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of “New Heights,” which he cohosts with Travis.

“This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and … go have fun and root on [my] brother,” he said, noting that he was “excited” because he hadn’t seen Travis play in person in “two years.”

Jason continued, sharing that he thought taking your shirt off was a “Buffalo Bills thing” and wanted the full fan experience.

“I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans. … I feel like at this tailgate I was possessed by Bills Mafia,” he quipped.

Jason pointed out that “all sorts of crazy things” were going down outside the stadium, adding, “I was hoping I was gonna get an opportunity [to go through a table] and it just didn’t arrive. Maybe next time … I was hoping, I was wishing.”

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. They share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Sunday’s game marked the first time Jason and Kylie had been spotted with Swift since she made her Chiefs Kingdom debut in September 2023. Swift shared in her TIME Person of the Year article in December 2023 that she and Travis were already “a couple” by the time she attended her first game.