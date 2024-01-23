If the Kelce family’s box featuring Taylor Swift looked like a good time, it was — at least according to one Buffalo Bills fan.

“Taylor’s suite was ROWDY,” Matt C., a Bills season ticket holder, told People about the Kelce suite on Tuesday, January 23. “There was no mistaking who they were rooting for.”

When Matt arrived at the Sunday, January 21, game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, he and his son Colin expected a standard game, but they soon realized the vibe was different.

“We get to the games relatively early and we noticed a sizable police presence right behind our seats,” Matt told the outlet. “We usually talk to the people in the suites behind us, so, of course, we peeked through the window, and there was Taylor Swift!”

Matt explains that not a lot of people had noticed yet who was in the suite, which also included Swift’s friends Cara Delevingne and Jerrod Carmichael. He took a couple of “quick photos” and mostly tried to play it cool. When Jason Kelce arrived close to game time, however, things got wild in the family suite, where several of Travis Kelce’s close friends and Brittany Mahomes cheered on the Chiefs.

Matt mentioned that the Kelces and their guests were ready to party and interact with other fans. “And, despite the cold temperatures, they opened the big suite window and kept it open the entire game,” he said. “There was definitely some banter between the Kelce/Swift suite and the fans below — especially when points were scored.”

Photos of Jason, 36, shirtless and cheering on his brother, 34, have since taken over the internet. Matt was there to witness it all when Jason jumped into the crowd but noted it quickly got nerve-racking. “The fans were a little too excited when Jason came into the section,” he told People. “I literally missed the whole first drive of the second half because I was surrounded by people with cell phone cameras and posters trying to get close to the suite.”

The football fan was impressed with Jason’s effort to make the day of one little Swift fan named Ella. Jason saw Ella with her sign that said, “Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift — Best First Game Ever,” and picked up the little girl to show Swift, 34, through the suite window. “That was really sweet, and we loved that,” said Matt, adding that Jason “definitely is a kind person who cares about everyone around him having a good time.”

Matt noted that the game, which was won by the Chiefs 27-24, “was as rowdy as anything we’ve ever experienced in the 40 or so games we’ve been to.”

Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs games since she started dating Travis last summer. The duo made their first public appearance together after a Chiefs game in September 2023 and have since been spotted hanging out in NYC. In November 2023, Travis flew to Argentina to catch one of the South American stops on Swift’s Eras Tour.