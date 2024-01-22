Jason Kelce‘s 2-year-old daughter, Elliotte, had the best reaction to his meme-worthy game day celebration in Buffalo.

Kelce, 36, took to social media on Sunday, January 21, after watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to secure their place in the AFC Championship Game. “Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious,” Jason wrote via X. “Such an incredible experience!!”

Jason included a screenshot of a text message which read, “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!”

Along with Elliotte, the Philadelphia Eagles center shares daughters Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 10 months, with wife Kylie Kelce. The couple traveled to New York on Sunday to support Travis, 34, joining his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and more Chiefs fans in a VIP suite at Highmark Stadium for the high-energy playoff game.

With his own NFL season already over — the Eagles were knocked out of Super Bowl contention by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month — Jason let loose. He was spotted tailgating before kickoff, taking a shot out of a bowling ball with Bills fans in the parking lot. The real fun began, however, after Travis scored his first touchdown of the night.

Jason took off his shirt (which was adorned with Travis’ nickname Big Yeti) and was seen letting out a roar before leaping into the stands from the suite window. His shirt remained off for the majority of the game.

Sunday marked the first time Jason and Kylie, 31, were seen in public with Swift, who sparked a romance with Travis last year. The trio previously had an opportunity to cross paths in November 2023 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, but Swift was unable to attend the game due to a rescheduled concert in South America.

Jason has chimed in on his brother’s love life more than once since name-dropping Swift on the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. Travis subsequently invited Swift to see him and the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, an offer she accepted in September 2023.

“It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” Jason said on SportsRadio 94 WIP later that month after Swift’s NFL presence caused a frenzy. “I saw videos of the brigade that the Chiefs had to put outside the suite that she was in — you just hope that somebody of her level and stature can enjoy the game. And it certainly, I mean, seemed like she was enjoying it from all accounts and everybody I talked to.”

At the time, Jason clarified that he’d “gotten no inclination from Travis” how far he and Swift had taken their connection. “I would say with this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman,” he added.

With Travis still on the road to the Super Bowl and Swift kicking off the next leg of her Eras Tour soon, the couple’s schedules are looking busier than ever — but they’re committed to maintaining their spark. “Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month, adding that Swift is “calling a lot of the shots” in the duo’s romance.

The pair have taken big steps in their relationship by meeting each other’s families and spending the holidays together, but they aren’t in a rush for the next chapter. “Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a second source told Us. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”