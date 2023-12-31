A Guide to All the Philadelphia Eagles Players Children

Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown and more of the Philadelphia Eagles players are the doting dads to their little ones.

Jason and wife Kylie Kelce are the proud parents of three daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. Over the years, Kylie has brought their girls to watch their dad practice and cheer him on during the season.

“@jason.kelce always stays late after practice to play with his daughters. 💚,” the Eagles’ official Instagram account shared alongside a video of Jason, Wyatt and Elliotte playing on the field.

However, the Kelce family isn’t the only proud brood on the Eagles squad. Placekicker Jake Elliot and his wife, Annie Elliot, welcomed their first child son Beau in August and brought the newborn to training camp. While at the game, Annie and Kylie introduced their babies to one another and took a sweet pic of the pair

“Benny & Beau 💚💚💚💚 @kykelce,” Annie shared via her Instagram Story in August, which Kylie reposted and quipped, “Bennett’s face is giving … ‘Oh s–t. You’re here.'”

Keep scrolling to meet the littlest Eagles:

Jason Kelce

Jason and Kylie became parents in 2019 when they welcomed Wyatt. The pair expanded their family with Elliotte in March 2021. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Kylie was expecting baby No. 3 and Wyatt arrived one week later.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” the athlete wrote via Instagram in February 2023. “8lbs. 5oz. and 21 inches long.”

A.J. Brown

The wide receiver shares two children with longtime girlfriend Kelsey Riley. He welcomed daughter Jersee, in May 2020, and son A.J. Brown Jr. in September 2022. Brown ensures he makes time for little ones by prioritizing work-life balance.

“When I go home, I’m a father. When I’m in the building, I’m working,” he said to Philly Inquirer in September 2022. “Once the kids go to bed, I do what I need to do to get ready for the game.”

Darius Slay

The cornerback is the proud father of three. He shares sons Darion and Demetrius with ex Stephanie Lowe. Darius and wife Jennifer Slay welcomed daughter Desirae in 2017. Darius is also the stepfather of Jennifer’s son Trent from a previous relationship.

Jake Elliot

Jake and Annie welcomed son Beau in July 2023.

Lane Johnson

The offensive tackle shares three children, David Jace, Journey Layne and McCoy with ex-wife Chelsea Johnson whom he split from in 2019. Lane moved on with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer in 2022.

Brandon Graham

The defensive end and his wife Carlyne Graham are the proud parents of two kids, daughter Emerson and son Bryson, whom they welcomed in February 2016 and March 2019, respectively.

Devonta Smith

The receiver became a father for the first time in July 2023 when his daughter Kyse was born. The day after his little one was born, Smith caught a touchdown pass and did the “rock the baby” gesture in his celebration dance to honor his newborn.