Jason Kelce didn’t need to win the Super Bowl this year to take his family to Disney World.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, and wife Kylie Kelce traveled to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, February 2. During the outing to the Happiest Place on Earth, the Kelce family got to pose with Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters.

Jason, dressed in a Mickey T-shirt and shorts, held eldest daughters Wyatt, 4, and Elliott, 2, who wore matching pink outfits and Disney-themed headbands. They also snacked on churros and soft pretzels during the photo session.

Kylie, 31, held daughter Bennett, 11 months, in the pic. Bennett, who was born weeks after Jason lost to brother Travis Kelce in the 2023 Super Bowl, matched her big sisters in bright pink.

Jason and Kylie traveled to Florida for the pro football player’s seventh NFL Pro Bowl, where they made sure to factor in time to explore Magic Kingdom Park and meet Frozen characters Elsa and Anna at EPCOT.

“I don’t even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore. But it’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World,” Jason quipped to sports reporter Zach Berman on Wednesday, January 31. “[It’s] not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.”

Many Super Bowl champs film a Disney ad after clinching the Lombardi trophy and proclaim that the amusement park is the first place that they will visit after the big game.

Jason, who won the 2017 Super Bowl with the Eagles, is currently out of contention to win Super Bowl LVIII after appearing in the February 2023 championship. The Kansas City Chiefs, including Jason’s brother Travis, will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Jason and Kylie have been supporting Travis’ team in the playoffs, attending January games against the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens after the Eagles season ended earlier that month. The married couple sat in private suites with the brothers’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After the Chiefs won the AFC championship on January 28, Jason went onto the field with Swift, 34, and his parents to celebrate with Travis.

“I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year,” Jason said while hugging Travis. “You guys f–king stayed true. Finish it for me. Finish this motherf–ker.”