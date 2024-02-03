Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Jason Kelce Thinks the NFL Would Be ‘Foolish Not to Show’ Taylor Swift at Travis’ Games

By
Jason Kelce Thinks the NFL Would Be Foolish Not to Show Taylor Swift at Travis Games
Jason Kelce , Travis Kelce and Taylor SwiftGetty Images

Jason Kelce knows all eyes are on his brother Travis Kelce’s games whenever Taylor Swift attends, and he sees the spotlight as a positive.

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that,” Jason, 36, joked during an interview with Cincinnati’s ABC affiliate WCPO 9 on Friday, February 2. “She’s a world star and the quintessential artist right now in the world.”

Jason continued, “[She’s] immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe, so I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show her be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

Swift, 34, has been dating Jason’s younger brother, Travis, since summer 2023. Swift and Travis, also 34, took their romance public the following September when she went to her first football game.

Pro Athletes Defend Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce's NFL Games

Related: Athletes Who Have Passionately Defended Taylor Swift Attending NFL Games 

During the NFL broadcasts, Swift has occasionally been shown on camera celebrating Travis’ touchdown and big plays. The coverage outraged several diehard football fans, claiming Swift is prioritized onscreen over the actual game. Swift hasn’t let the criticism overshadow her game day attendance.

Jason Kelce Thinks the NFL Would Be Foolish Not to Show Taylor Swift at Travis Games
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told TIME in a December 2023 profile. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift has attended 12 of Travis’ NFL games during the regular season and the playoffs, several of which she’s joined his family in a private suite. Swift met Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, at the January divisional playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Swift watching the game alongside Jason and the brothers’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. “She is really is super down to earth and gets along with everybody.”

Taylor Swift Moments with Kelce Family

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family

The insider added, “His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

weekenddeals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Swift reunited with the Kelces at the NFC Championship on January 28, where she was spotted hugging Kylie, 31, after the Chiefs won the game. Swift later joined Ed and Donna on the field to greet Travis and celebrate his team’s victory. (Travis notably called her “sweetie” and they shared a postgame kiss in front of cameras.)

The Chiefs will compete in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, and it is rumored that Swift will attend despite playing a concert in Tokyo, Japan, the night before. The Japanese embassy confirmed on Friday that there is plenty of time for Swift to make kickoff with the time difference.

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!