Jason Kelce knows all eyes are on his brother Travis Kelce’s games whenever Taylor Swift attends, and he sees the spotlight as a positive.

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that,” Jason, 36, joked during an interview with Cincinnati’s ABC affiliate WCPO 9 on Friday, February 2. “She’s a world star and the quintessential artist right now in the world.”

Jason continued, “[She’s] immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe, so I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show her be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

Swift, 34, has been dating Jason’s younger brother, Travis, since summer 2023. Swift and Travis, also 34, took their romance public the following September when she went to her first football game.

During the NFL broadcasts, Swift has occasionally been shown on camera celebrating Travis’ touchdown and big plays. The coverage outraged several diehard football fans, claiming Swift is prioritized onscreen over the actual game. Swift hasn’t let the criticism overshadow her game day attendance.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told TIME in a December 2023 profile. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift has attended 12 of Travis’ NFL games during the regular season and the playoffs, several of which she’s joined his family in a private suite. Swift met Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, at the January divisional playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Swift watching the game alongside Jason and the brothers’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. “She is really is super down to earth and gets along with everybody.”

The insider added, “His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

Swift reunited with the Kelces at the NFC Championship on January 28, where she was spotted hugging Kylie, 31, after the Chiefs won the game. Swift later joined Ed and Donna on the field to greet Travis and celebrate his team’s victory. (Travis notably called her “sweetie” and they shared a postgame kiss in front of cameras.)

The Chiefs will compete in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, and it is rumored that Swift will attend despite playing a concert in Tokyo, Japan, the night before. The Japanese embassy confirmed on Friday that there is plenty of time for Swift to make kickoff with the time difference.