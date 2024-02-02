Japan is taking a moment to promise Us this: Taylor Swift will be able to make it to Super Bowl LVIII.

After a flurry of concern that Swift, 34, wouldn’t have enough time to travel across the globe in time for football’s biggest night following her four-concert Eras Tour stint in Tokyo, the Japanese Embassy took to social media on Friday, February 2, to promise that the pop star shouldn’t have any issues.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” read a statement — which featured an official Embassy of Japan seal on the letterhead — shared via X. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

The statement continued, “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

The Embassy captioned the promise, “Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States. Are you ready for it?” in reference to Swift’s hit single “… Ready for It?” from her 2017 album, Reputation.

Swift’s travel plans became a topic of discussion after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28. They will now face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, which is just one day after Swift wraps up her last Tokyo performance.

Months before the Chiefs even secured their Super Bowl spot, Drew Barrymore did America a solid by breaking down exactly how Swift could arrive in Las Vegas in time for the big game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, during a November 2023 episode of her talk show.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” she claimed, according to her calculations.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

Of course, Swift would have to fly commercial for this to work and she typically uses her private jet. United Airlines, however, is offering her fans an opportunity to head to Las Vegas from Kansas City on flights honoring Swift and Kelce’s romance. The outgoing flight on Saturday, February 10, is numbered 1989, which is both the title of Swift’s fifth studio album and the year she was born. The return trip on Monday, February 12, is flight number 2287, which combines Swift’s single “22” and Kelce’s NFL jersey number.

The world has been mesmerized by Swift and Kelce’s relationship since they began dating in summer 2023. While the pair have spoken candidly about each other on a few occasions, they stepped directly into the spotlight after Kelce’s AFC win, with Swift running onto the field postgame and into the athlete’s embrace. The couple exchanged “I love yous” and a sweet smooch in celebration of the moment, and Swift could be heard telling Kelce, also 34, that she’s “never been so proud.”

While some NFL fans have pushed back against Swift attending a high number of Kelce’s games — the Super Bowl would mark her 13th, which is the pop star’s lucky number — all Swift is concerned about is showing up to cheer on her man.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME in a December 2023 profile. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”