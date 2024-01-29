Taylor Swift’s Best Moments With Travis Kelce’s Family

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws.

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same month, she met Travis’ dad, Ed. (Donna and Ed, who are also the parents of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are divorced.)

“I met Taylor at Travis’ house. When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there because he’s sequestered with the team,” Ed recalled to a Cleveland, Ohio, radio station in January 2024. “Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh, my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

As Donna and Ed continued to get to know Swift during the 2023-2024 NFL season (even meeting her parents and brother at the Christmas Day game), Jason and wife Kylie Kelce didn’t get to meet Swift until January 2024 after the Eagles were out of playoff contention.

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking and having a great time,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Swift fit in with the group. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

The source added, “It really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

