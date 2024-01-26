Fans had long waited to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, in the same room, and the moment finally arrived in January 2024.

Swift was first linked to Travis in September 2023 when she was spotted cheering him on at a Kansas City Chiefs game in a suite with his mother, Donna Kelce. While some fans were surprised to see Swift making such a quick connection with Travis’ family, the pop star later clarified in a December 2023 TIME interview that she and Travis were already “a couple” by the time she attended her first Chiefs game.

Throughout the NFL season, Swift was spotted with Donna and Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, multiple times, but Swifties were most eager to see her spending time with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Kylie. An opportunity arose when the Chiefs played Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in November 2023, but Swift was unable to attend the game due to a rescheduled concert in South America.

The couple finally did cross paths with Swift two months later when they supported Travis and the Chiefs in a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills — and Jason made a memorable first impression by taking off his shirt in the suite and jumping out into the stands. Before she had to wrangle her husband back inside, Kylie was seen chatting with Swift.

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Seeing Swift “seamlessly” fit in with his family “means everything” to Travis, a source exclusively told Us in January 2024. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her,” the insider added.

Scroll down for everything we know so far about Swift’s connection with Kylie:

Social Media ‘Likes’

Kylie has subtly shown her support for Swift more than once via social media, including double-tapping an Instagram photo of the singer and Miles Teller‘s wife, Keleigh Teller, at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024. One month prior, Kylie dropped a “like” on a post from the Today show about Swift’s longtime rep, Tree Paine, calling out DeuxMoi for sharing unconfirmed reports about Swift and her ex Joe Alwyn.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Swift make the same gesture in January 2024 when she “liked” a video on the “New Heights” Instagram feed that mentioned Kylie.

Chiefs Game Meetup

The highly anticipated crossover finally took place in January 2024 when Kylie and her husband joined Swift in a stadium suite for the Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game. Kylie was photographed chatting with the pop star before Jason’s shirtless shenanigans stole the spotlight.

“The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,” Jason recalled on an episode of “New Heights” after his outrageous behavior went viral. “[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor.”

Travis reassured his brother that Swift “absolutely loved” spending time with them in the suite. Shortly after the game, Travis’ friend Aric Jones shared a pic of himself and Swift posing with Kylie while celebrating the Chiefs’ win.

A Couple of Cat Lovers

While some dedicated “New Heights” listeners thought Swift might make a surprise appearance on the December 2023 holiday episode — which featured “a revolving door” of special guests — they were instead gifted with an extended Kylie interview. (Donna and Ed also dropped by for the podcast episode.)

Related: Inside Travis Kelce's Close Bond With His Sister-in-Law Kylie Jason Kelce‘s marriage to Kylie Kelce gave Travis Kelce “the best sister a guy could ask for.” Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. The little ones quickly grew fond of their “Uncle Trav,” who gushed over his “beautiful” nieces during Kylie’s special […]

During her segment, Kylie revealed one big similarity between her and Swift. “Here’s the deal, I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat and he told me no,” she said at the time, teasing that Travis could help sway the vote due to his romance with Swift, a famous cat lover. “I feel like you might like cats now. I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.”

Travis was easily convinced, asking his sister-in-law, “What color cat do you want?”

Swiftie Soundtrack

Kylie identified her eldest daughter, Wyatt, as a Swift fan in an adorable TikTok video in October 2023. “Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows,” Kylie teased in the caption, recording herself and Wyatt watching an Eagles game. (Wyatt’s excitement about her dad’s teammate A.J. Brown‘s pink cleats quickly went viral.)

Two months later, Kylie referenced Swift once again while showing how much Wyatt has grown. “If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio… because there isnt one,” she wrote in December 2023, including Swift’s song “Never Grow Up” in the background of her video.