Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce and Travis Kelce’s best friend, Aric Jones, had a blast watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.

“Walk in yo trap…🥷🏽,” Jones, captioned a carousel of images from his time at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

In the slideshow, Jones showed off several highlight moments from the game and photos with many of the suite’s guests. In one snap, Jones posed with Swift, 34, and Kylie, 31. Both Jones and Kylie smiled sweetly for the camera while Swift stuck out her tongue and raised a glass.

This is the first time Kylie and Swift have publicly met since the Grammy winner began dating Travis, 34, last summer. After sparking a romance, Swift became a loyal Chiefs fan and has supported Travis at both home and away games and bonding with his inner circle.

That wasn’t the only pic Swift and Kylie snapped while at the game. Kylie and Swift posed alongside the other women in the suite that day which included Brittany Mahomes and two of Swift’s pals, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Avignone.

Jones also shared a video of the moment when Travis’ brother and Kylie’s husband, Jason Kelce, jumped out of the group’s suite shirtless and into the stands with Bills fans to chug a beer. While Jason, 36, was in the stands he came across a little girl who was a big fan of Swift, so the Philadelphia Eagles center picked up the little girl to show Swift the sweet poster she made in her honor.

In addition to meeting Kylie for the first time, this was Swift’s first public interaction with Jason. As the game went on, Swift and Jason could be seen high-fiving. Jason and Kylie attended the match to support Travis as he and the Chiefs are in the playoffs. (The Eagles were eliminated earlier this month following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

The festivities continued in the suite following the game as Jones shared a pic of himself opening a bottle of champagne following the Chiefs’ win and a subsequent shot drinking from the bottle with Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, smiling in the background.

Travis also showed up to celebrate as he posed with his squad. Travis can be seen front and center dressed in his post-game clothes while holding a beer. Swift stood behind him as she celebrated in the background.

The Chiefs’ playoff victory leads them one step closer to Super Bowl LVIII. Next week, the Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.