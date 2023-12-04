Kylie Kelce subtly showed support for Taylor Swift after the singer’s publicist, Tree Paine, clapped back at celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

Kelce, 31, “liked” a Friday, December 1, Instagram post from the Today show about Swift’s longtime PR rep calling out DeuxMoi for sharing unconfirmed reports about the pop star. “Taylor Swift’s publicist slams gossip account DeuxMoi for Joe Alwyn marriage rumors,” read the Today show headline. “Tree Paine called out DeuxMoi for causing ‘pain and trauma’ with their posts.”

Paine, who rarely posts on social media, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 30, to vehemently deny DeuxMoi’s claim that Swift, 33, secretly wed Alwyn, 32, before they split earlier this year. The account — whose owner remains anonymous — had uploaded an Instagram Story claiming that the exes exchanged vows “in either 2020 or 2021” but alleged that the marriage wasn’t made legal.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Paine wrote alongside a screenshot of DeuxMoi’s post. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

While Swift’s fans praised Paine for her rare statement, DeuxMoi doubled down on the marriage claim. “Well I make zero dollars from lying … can publicists say the same,” read a subsequent Instagram Story uploaded by the account. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Swift and Alwyn had called it quits after six years of dating. An insider told Us at the time that “fame” was a factor in the duo’s breakup. “Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the source explained. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

After a brief fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy, Swift has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The couple made their public debut in September when Swift flew to Kansas City for one of Travis’ NFL games. (On Sunday, December 3, Swift attended her fifth Chiefs game, watching the team lose 27-19 against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.)

Travis, 34, maintains a close relationship with his sister-in-law, Kylie, who is married to his brother, Jason Kelce. Jason, 36, is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In September, Kylie encouraged Travis to find a woman who appreciates his mustache — and that same month, he went public with Swift.

“This is going to sound a little harsh, but I think you should do the mustache [in your dating app photos] because if they swipe right at your worst then they’ll love you at your best,” Kylie joked during an episode of Travis and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

Travis wasn’t offended, and in fact agreed with his sister-in-law. “Nice, that’s good thinking,” he replied. “That doesn’t even hurt my feelings, that’s just smart.”