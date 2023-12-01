Tree Paine has built a big reputation for herself as Taylor Swift’s longtime publicist.

Paine has been by the Grammy winner’s side both in public and behind the scenes over the years, often joining Swift at awards shows and red carpet events.

The pair shared a hilarious moment at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as Swift was seen continuously mouthing, “Hey, Tree,” to Paine on a livestream of the ceremony’s audience.

Swift also gave Paine a shout-out on the red carpet at the October 2023 premiere of The Eras Tour concert movie. When asked by photographers if she would pose for a solo pic, Swift responded, “I do what I’m told, if you don’t mind. OK? You see that redhead? She’ll tell me what to do.”

While Swift often interacts with fans online, Paine has remained relatively quiet on social media, mainly reposting updates about her client’s career. On occasion, however, Paine uses her platform to call out false reports about the pop star.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Paine:

1. How Long Has Tree Paine Worked With Taylor Swift?

Swift was the first client signed to Paine’s Premium PR firm, which she founded in 2014. That same year, Swift released her fifth studio album, 1989.

2. What Other Work Has Tree Paine Done?

Just like Swift, Paine got her start in Nashville. She began her career working for the Academy of Country Music, according to The Cut, and went on to become vice president of publicity at Warner Music Nashville in 2007. Paine eventually left the position in 2014 to start her own PR firm.

3. How Do Swifties Feel About Tree Paine?

Swift’s fan base often shares their love for Paine via social media. “Tree paine i hope both sides of your pillow are always cold! god bless!” one Swiftie wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in July 2023. Another user labeled Paine as an “icon,” “legend” and a “girlboss,” among other compliments, in another July 2023 post.

A third fan even suggested that Amy Adams play Paine in a movie about Swift. “Amy Adams your role of a lifetime is waiting for you,” they captioned a compilation of clips of Paine via X in December 2023.

4. How Has Tree Paine Had Taylor Swift’s Back?

Paine has supported Swift through many of her career ups and downs. She notably called out Kim Kardashian via X in March 2020 after the reality star accused Swift of lying about giving Kanye West permission to use her name in a lyric for his track “Famous.” After the release of the song in 2016, Kardashian posted a video of Swift seemingly giving West the OK to use her name in the track.

Four years later, Kardashian attempted to clarify why she shared the video in the first place. “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission …,’” Kardashian tweeted in March 2020 after the full phone call leaked. “They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission.”

Paine responded by reposting her “UNEDITED original statement” via X, which read, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

That same year, Paine made a brief appearance in Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little nervous,” she said before Swift broke her political silence by endorsing two Democratic candidates for the 2018 midterm election via Instagram.

In November 2023, Paine slammed the popular celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi’s report that Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married before ending their six-year relationship earlier that year. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind,” Paine tweeted alongside a screenshot of DeuxMoi’s story. “This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

5. Is Tree Paine Married?

Tree is married to Lance Paine, with whom she shares a daughter. While not much is known about their relationship, Lance was named the president of Scott Brothers Global — Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott’s production company — in 2017. Prior to taking on the role, Lance worked in the consumer packaged goods industry as a senior executive, according to Variety, and was also the president of the candy brand Goo Cluster and the dessert brand SLJ Desserts. Lance went on to found the brand management consulting company Brand Atelier in 2018. The family resides in Nashville.