Taylor Swift brought the heat — and gave off Reputation vibes — while hitting the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

The 33-year-old singer chose a sexy, black dress by Versace with stud detailing up the bodice reminiscent of a snake shape. She topped off the look with gold and diamond necklaces and an Anita Ko stacked diamond ear cuff. The nod to Reputation has some fans thinking Swift plans to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as her next release album.

Going into the VMAs, Swift leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Show of the Summer, Song of Summer for “Karma” featuring Ice Spice and Album of the Year for Midnights. Her 2022 hit “Anti-Hero” is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing.

The awards show comes amid a busy summer for the singer, who wrapped up the first U.S. leg of her highly popular Eras Tour in August. She is currently on a break from the international run, with shows resuming in Argentina in November. Swift also has the debut of her Eras Tour concert film coming up in October and the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) later that month.

Swift announced in August that a movie of the tour would be heading to theaters this fall. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote via Instagram. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

AMC Theatres later revealed that Swift broke the record for the highest single-day advance ticket sales, raking in $26 million.

While Swift has been enjoying unprecedented professional success as of late, she has also made headlines for a rumored rift with fellow VMAs nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who raised eyebrows when she addressed whether her song “Vampire” was written about Swift. “I was very surprised when people thought that,” Rodrigo, who is set to perform at the awards ceremony, told The Guardian earlier this month. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Swift, meanwhile, has a memorable history with the VMAs due to Kanye West’s interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 awards show. She made light of the drama in August after the crowd at a Mexico City concert began loudly cheering for her. “People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted,” she joked. “And I would know.”