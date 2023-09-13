Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Taps Into Her ‘Reputation’ Era With Sexy Black Dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

By
Taylor Swift Attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Amid Break From Eras Tour
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift brought the heat — and gave off Reputation vibes — while hitting the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

The 33-year-old singer chose a sexy, black dress by Versace with stud detailing up the bodice reminiscent of a snake shape. She topped off the look with gold and diamond necklaces and an Anita Ko stacked diamond ear cuff. The nod to Reputation has some fans thinking Swift plans to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as her next release album.

VMA 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals 391 Megan Thee Stallion Feature

Related: MTV VMAs 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Going into the VMAs, Swift leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Show of the Summer, Song of Summer for “Karma” featuring Ice Spice and Album of the Year for Midnights. Her 2022 hit “Anti-Hero” is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing.

Taylor Swift Attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Amid Break From Eras Tour 2
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The awards show comes amid a busy summer for the singer, who wrapped up the first U.S. leg of her highly popular Eras Tour in August. She is currently on a break from the international run, with shows resuming in Argentina in November. Swift also has the debut of her Eras Tour concert film coming up in October and the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) later that month.

Swift announced in August that a movie of the tour would be heading to theaters this fall. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote via Instagram. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards Winners List

Related: MTV VMAs Winners List

AMC Theatres later revealed that Swift broke the record for the highest single-day advance ticket sales, raking in $26 million.

While Swift has been enjoying unprecedented professional success as of late, she has also made headlines for a rumored rift with fellow VMAs nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who raised eyebrows when she addressed whether her song “Vampire” was written about Swift. “I was very surprised when people thought that,” Rodrigo, who is set to perform at the awards ceremony, told The Guardian earlier this month. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

VMA Iconic Couples Beyonce Jay Z Jennifer Lopez P Diddy

Related: J. Lo and Diddy! Jay and Bey! Iconic Couples at the VMAs Over the Years

Swift, meanwhile, has a memorable history with the VMAs due to Kanye West’s interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 awards show. She made light of the drama in August after the crowd at a Mexico City concert began loudly cheering for her. “People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted,” she joked. “And I would know.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories