Kylie Kelce calls, and Us listens.

“If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio … because there isnt one,” Kelce, 31, captioned a TikTok video on Tuesday, December 5, of her eldest daughter, Wyatt, 4, flipping through a book.

The video — set to Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up” — showed a recent clip of Wyatt reading as her mom recorded her. Then, a white screen faded out to reveal an old clip of baby Wy doing the exact same thing. In both videos, Wyatt is wearing Philadelphia Eagles gear, which Kelce (the wife of Jason Kelce) noted “was a happy accident” in her caption.

While Kylie was implying that the Swift, 33, track is just a coincidence, Swifties took it as an opportunity to reference that Kylie is only three degrees of separation from the singer as Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, has been romantically linked to Swift since September.

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

Since Kylie also asked for song suggestions, Us decided to round up a few fan-favorite songs about parenting. “Daughters” by John Mayer, “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, “Only One” by Kanye West,”What I Never Knew I Always Wanted” by Carrie Underwood and even another track by Swift — “Best Day” — are top Us’ recommendations.

@kyliekelce If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio… because there isnt one. (Eagles gear was a happy accident.) ♬ Never Grow Up – Taylor Swift

Along with Wyatt, Kylie is also a mom to Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, with husband Jason.

When appearing on Jason, and his brother Travis’ “New Heights” podcast in September, Kylie revealed that she often plays “bad cop” to her husband’s “good cop” routine.

“I have to be bad cop most of the time because I’m outnumbered,” she explained. “On any given day, I have to be bad cop most of the day. We’re trying to limit injuries and keep the peace. And when it’s just me and it’s 3-against-1, I got to try to nip it in the bud before anything goes terribly awry.”

Kylie referred to her husband as the “fun” parent, noting that he often partakes in activities that can result in one of the girls ending up in tears.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie McDevitt’s Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Kylie’s pregnancy with Bennett was chronicled in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which followed the Eagles center during the 2022-2023 NFL season. As the Eagles competed in the Super Bowl (against his brother’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs), Kylie had her doctor on hand in case she gave birth while being a supportive spouse.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl,” Jason revealed during a February episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Ultimately, Bennett arrived weeks after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” Kylie announced via Instagram on February 24. “Bennett Llewellyn Kelce. 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long.”