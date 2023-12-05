Kylie Kelce gave her favorite necklace a sweet upgrade.

Kelce, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, to share a snap of newest piece of jewelry. In the pic, fans got a glimpse of a dainty gold chain with the initials of her three kids’ names on it — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce. “W” and “B” were attached to the sides of the necklace in brown letters while “E” hung in the middle in a black charm.

“After wearing my ‘W’ necklace everyday for the last 4 years, I finally updated to include all of our muffins,” she captioned the snap, tagging jeweler Zoë Chicco.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has shown off her simple style. Last month, she posed in a vintage Philadelphia Eagles jacket designed by Mitchell & Ness and inspired by the late Princess Diana. (Jason, 36, plays as the Eagles’ center.)

In images promoting the look she crossed her arms and smiled into the distance while wearing the letterman jacket, which featured a green body, silver sleeves, an NFL logo patch and the Eagles’ helmet embroidered into the arm. On the back, the team’s eagle mascot flapped its wings while holding a football in its talons.

Elsewhere in the photoshoot, she sat on the steps at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium and rocked blue jeans, white sneakers and a black top. She donned soft glam including mascara, rosy cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Her dirty blonde locks were parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

“We know you’ve been waiting for this one 😉,” the official Eagles’ Instagram account captioned the photos. “The iconic ’90s Eagles Letterman Jacket drops TOMORROW at @eaglesproshop locations. Plus, bid on @kykelce’s autographed jacket to support @eaglesautism!”

While the jacket normally retails for $400, Kylie’s autographed version raised thousands of dollars for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The jacket finally sold for $100,000 on November 24, concluding a bidding war. The second-highest bid was listed at $62,000.

The jacket was originally designed for Diana after she reportedly met Jack Edelstein, the Eagles’ former statistician, at Princess Grace of Monaco’s funeral in 1982.

According to Marnie Schneider, the granddaughter of former Eagles owner Leonard Tose, “[Edelstein] discovered that [Diana] knew nothing about American football but that she did love the colors green and silver.”

Edelstein later told Tose — who died in 2003 at age 88 — about Diana’s love for the team’s colors, and the pair had a jacket made and sent to her.