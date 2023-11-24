Kylie Kelce raised thousands for a good cause by auctioning off an autographed Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket.

The auction officially came to a close on Friday, November 24, with jacket ultimately selling for $100,000. The second-highest bid was listed as $62,000.

Kelce — who is married to Eagles center Jason Kelce — incited a bidding war earlier this month over the jacket, which was designed by Mitchell & Ness and retailed for $400 before quickly selling out. The auction raised money for the Eagles Autism Foundation for innovative autism research and care.

“We know you’ve been waiting for this one,” the Eagles Instagram account posted on November 8 alongside photos of Kylie, 31, modeling the jacket. “The iconic ‘90s Eagles Letterman Jacket drops TOMORROW at @eaglesproshop locations. Plus, bid on @kykelce’s autographed jacket to support @eaglesautism!”

Related: Jason and Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, showed his support in the comments section, writing, “Killin it Ky!!” with two flame emojis.

After the auction began on November 8, the starting bid for the item was $750. Rob McElhenney, who is an avid Eagles fan, initially offered $10,050 for the jacket, explaining via X (formerly known as Twitter), “A great cause and the greatest jacket ever made? Yes please. @JasonKelce @Eagles @eaglesautism.”

Jason, 36, marveled at the interest in the jacket during the November 15 episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “It’s up to over $20,000 right now,” he said. “At one point, Rob McElhenney … had the highest bid at $10,050.”

Related: Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Isn’t Your Typical NFL Spouse: What She’s Said Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is his — and the Philadelphia Eagles’ — No. 1 cheerleader. “I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie quipped in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which premiered […]

McElhenney, 46, subsequently encouraged Jason to look back at the price after bidding $35,000. “You better hit refresh @JasonKelce and @tkelce,” he wrote on the social media platform, to which Jason replied, “Dude I’m trying, I think you crashed the site!!”

Shortly before the auction ended on Friday, November 24, McElhenney was outbid at $50,000, but that did not deter him from trying to win the item. “Okay jabroni. I’m getting that jacket,” he shared before offering $62,000 as a nod to Jason’s jersey number. “Because @eaglesautism is such a wonderful organization I’ve raised my bid to represent the best player in the @NFL #FlyEaglesFly.”

Kylie and Jason — who tied the knot in April 2018 and share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months — have garnered increased attention in recent months after he and Travis, 34, faced off against each other in the Super Bowl in February and Travis began dating Taylor Swift months later. While the family is still adjusting to the scrutiny, Kylie told Spectrum Sports KC on Sunday, November 19, “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” but she noted that she appreciates it when it “creates opportunities” for her to give back.