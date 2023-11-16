Jason Kelce couldn’t believe how much Rob McElhenney bid on Kylie Kelce‘s signed Philadelphia Eagles jacket — and the actor just one-upped himself.

Jason, 36, gave McElhenney, 46, a shout-out during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with younger brother Travis Kelce while discussing the ongoing auction benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. (Fans have eight more days to bid on a vintage letterman jacket signed by Kylie, 31, and inspired by a piece previously worn by Princess Diana.)

“It’s up to over $20,000 right now,” Jason said on the podcast. “At one point, Rob McElhenney … had the highest bid at $10,050.”

After the episode dropped, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star reinserted himself in the conversation. “You better hit refresh @JasonKelce and @tkelce,” he tweeted, to which Jason replied, “Dude I’m trying, I think you crashed the site!!”

In a subsequent post, McElhenney shared a screenshot showing that he was once again the highest bidder in the auction. He offered up $35,000 for the autographed jacket.

The Eagles announced earlier this month that the “iconic” kelly green jacket was returning to the pro shop. “We know you’ve been waiting for this one 😉,” read a tweet from the team’s official account.

Fans can purchase the throwback item for $400, but Kylie’s signed jacket is bringing in even bigger bucks. When he placed his initial bid on November 8, McElhenney tweeted, “A great cause and the greatest jacket ever made? Yes please. @JasonKelce @Eagles @eaglesautism.”

McElhenney has been vocal about his love for Jason’s NFL team, previously revealing that the Eagles partially inspired him to buy the Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C., which he co-owns with Ryan Reynolds. (The pair’s journey is documented on the FX show Welcome to Wrexham.)

“I truly believe that the Eagles winning the Super Bowl is one of the top five days of my life because I got to celebrate it with an entire community of people who cared so desperately about them winning and I’ll never forget it … and I know that we can create something like that at Wrexham,” he explained on Takeoff With John Clark in September 2022.

He continued to draw comparisons between the two sports fandoms, adding, “I recognized the people of Wrexham because they are exactly like the people of Philadelphia.”

Jason’s passion for Philly is equally as deep, having played center on the Eagles since 2011. He recently broke the team’s record for most consecutive starts in regular season games, besting Jon Runyan‘s 144 starts in October.

The spotlight has been shining even brighter on Jason and his family since Travis, 34, began dating Taylor Swift in September. While he previously expressed some concerns about the heightened level of attention, Jason gushed over his brother’s budding romance on Wednesday’s podcast.

“It was a lot of fun watching it through social media,” he said after Travis recapped his weekend supporting Swift, 33, at one of her Eras Tour concerts in Argentina. “It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face. I’m glad you enjoyed it.”