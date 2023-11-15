Tensions were high for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham AFC went into their final National League game during the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 finale, which aired on Tuesday, November 14.

At the time, fans didn’t know it would be Wrexham’s final game in that particular league, but Reynolds, 47, and McElhenney, 46, were hopeful that the match against Boreham Wood would end in a win — and promotion to the English Football League.

“It is for sure two full years bubbling to the top,” Reynolds said of the team’s possible promotion. “I would say that’s been happening constantly though. Just when I think it can’t bubble any more — like the Nott’s [County] game — here I am, having genuinely a full four sleepless nights leading up to Boreham Wood. It’s all I think about.”

One of Reynolds and McElhenney’s goals upon becoming the co-owners of Wrexham AFC was to turn the franchise into a semi-professional team. In order to do so, Wrexham had to win enough games and score enough points in order to be promoted from the National League to the English Football League.

“It has to end today,” McElhenney said before the Wrexham and Boreham Wood game this past April. “This has just been going on for so long.”

Wrexham scored three goals to beat Boreham Wood, who had only scored one. Along with the 3 to 1 win, Wrexham was officially promoted to the EFL.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds captioned an Instagram post following the April 22 win. As Wrexham fans stormed the field, Reynolds and McElhenney embraced to celebrate the win.

At the end of Tuesday’s finale, fans watched as Reynolds and McElhenney celebrate in the Wrexham Championship Parade. While only 15,000 fans were expected to attend the event, 40,000 were there to show their support.

Earlier on Tuesday, FX announced that Welcome to Wrexham would be returning to the network for a forthcoming third season, set to premiere in Spring 2024.

“The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” Nick Grad, FX Entertainment president, shared in a statement. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season.”

Welcome to Wrexham is now streaming on Hulu.