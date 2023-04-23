A massive win. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are happy soccer team owners after Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” the Deadpool star, 46, captioned a clip via Instagram of him and McElhenney, 46, emotionally embracing after Wrexham won the national league championship on Saturday, April 22.

The video, captured by Paul Rudd, showed the Welcome to Wrexham stars overjoyed as fans ran out on the field to celebrate the Red Dragons beating Boreham Wood 3-1. McElhenney even shed a few tears. “I don’t remember this moment at all,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star captioned the same clip via Instagram. “But you can see something leave both of our bodies at the same time. And then we’re filled back up with an indescribable joy. ❤️.”

The men joined forces to buy the Welsh soccer team (or football club, as the Brits call it) in November 2020. The club wasn’t in great shape, having been relegated to the fifth tier of English soccer in 2008 after many loses. They reached National League playoffs several times since then, but this is the first time they managed to cinch the trophy, earning a promotion to League Two.

“Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass,” Reynolds added via social media alongside several photos from the night. “I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️.”

Reynolds — who shares four children with wife Blake Lively — kissed the trophy in one shot while other snaps showed him posing with player Paul Mullin and pals like Rudd and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo.

The journey to making Wrexham a winning team was chronicled in the FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which debuted last year.

The owners and the team were sent well wishes by many celebs and even Prince William. “Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W,” the Prince of Wales tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins commented on Reynolds’ Instagram: “You’re now an honorary Welsh boyo. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿.”

In a post-game interview with BT Sport, both team owners were delighted and emphasized their love and appreciation for the community that supports their team.

“I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless,” Reynolds told reporters after the game. “One thing that’s running through my head over and over again was at the beginning, people said ‘Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?’ This is exactly why Wrexham, what’s happening right now, is why.”

McElhenney added, “I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important for us – I think this is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration. For us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the honor of my life.”