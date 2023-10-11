Ryan Reynolds isn’t the only football in his family — his and Blake Lively’s eldest daughter, James, is also all for the action that a Wrexham AFC game brings.

Reynolds, 46, brought James, 8, to Wales as they watched Wrexham take on Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup during the seventh episode of Welcome to Wrexham season 2, which premiered on Tuesday, October 10. (Us Weekly previously reported her appearance at the game in January.)

The actor — who co-owns the team with Rob McElhenney — explained that the “atmosphere” at the Wrexham AFC racecourse (stadium) was “unlike anything” he’s ever seen before.

The FA Cup is “significantly important,” Humphrey Ker, executive director of Wrexham AFC, explained during the episode. “This is the oldest trophy in all of football and is held in very high esteem in England and Wales.”

The competition is a big deal among football fans as all teams participate, despite which league they are a part of. Because of Sheffield’s status in the Premier League, their matchup against Wrexham brought “David v. Goliath” energy, as Reynolds explained.

While Reynolds had daughter James, close friend and director Shawn Levy and The Fault in Our Stars author John Green in tow, McElhenney watched the Wrexham game from his hometown of Philadelphia.

Reynolds, who appeared nervous before the game, revealed that he went to Green — a sponsor of the AFC Wimbledon football team — before buying Wrexham.

“I said you’re going to have a great time,” Green joked. Reynolds nodded, adding, “You also said something else profound to me recently. You said, ‘Out of all the unimportant things in life, football is the most important.’ I have stolen that as my own numerous times since.”

When it was time for the game, Wrexham was immediately down 1 to 0 as Sheffield scored a goal early on. However, they were quick to make a comeback in the second half.

Every time Wrexham scored a goal, Reynolds celebrated with his posse and could be seen briefly hugging and interacting with his daughter. (James’ face was blurred when she was on camera.)

Even though the match ended with a 3 to 3 draw, Reynolds was a “blubbering mess” when he spoke to the team in the locker room.

“I’m a little emotional right now because every single human being that was in that place saw something that they’d never seen before. They were moved by that, and they are leaving with something that they will never forget — including my daughter,” he said. “You did something tonight that was extraordinary, and we felt your heart.”

Because of the tie, Wrexham had to face Sheffield a second time. They lost 3 to 1, but fans were still cheering for their efforts.

New episodes of Welcome to Wrexham premiere Tuesdays on FX.