Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are good sports about losing money from Wrexham Football Club — at least they’re trying to be.

“Let’s talk about how much money we’re losing,” McElhenney, 46, joked during an episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered on Tuesday, October 31. Reynolds, 47, reiterated his cochairman’s sentiment.

Humphrey Ker, the executive director of Wrexham AFC, initially didn’t share a number, telling the duo it was “loads” of money.

“Quantify loads for us,” Reynolds responded. Shaun Harvey, Wrexham Advisor to the Board, estimated it was over £10 million (which converts to more than $12 million).

“I’m gonna go throw up,” Reynolds quipped upon hearing the actual figure.

Harvey explained that if the duo were to sell Wrexham AFC at this moment in time they would get “far more” than £10 million.

“I think that’s the actual realistic metric,” he explained. McElhenney replied, “Let’s just say we’re in it for the rest of our lives. At what point do I get paid?”

Harvey went on to say that Wrexham’s promotion to a higher league would allow them to make money. (Spoiler alert — Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April for the first time in 15 years.)

“The value that’s coming from the global appeal we’ve been able to create is going to offset those additional costs that we’ve created,” Harvey continued. “The biggest thing that’s going to change on promotion … people can see the value of Welcome to Wrexham. They can see the value of the profile that’s being built. That’s when the additional sponsorship revenue can be generated.”

Elsewhere in the episode, fans watched as Wrexham went up against their biggest rival, Notts County.

After a game full of “edge-of-your-seat s—t” — per Reynolds — Wrexham beat Notts County 3 to 2.

“Big man just earned his wage,” McElhenney told the camera after goaltender Ben Foster saved the team’s win by blocking a penalty kick. Reynolds added, “We’re the best in the league.”

They also both agreed to “kiss Ben Foster on the mouth.”

The Wrexham cochairmen also noted that watching the win was the “greatest moment” of their entire lives. (“Aside from my family, which I’m required to say,” Reynolds joked.)

Reynolds and McElhenney were also awarded the Freedom of the Borough Award from the Wrexham council. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star noted that this was an “incredible honor” when accepting the award.

“One of the great things about football is that it’s a great unifier. I’ve been able to forge these connections between people who live all the way across the world,” he continued. “I’m truly honored and blessed to have been accepted into this community.”

New episodes of Welcome to Wrexham premiere Tuesdays on FX.