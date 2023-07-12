Rob McElhenney is opening up about his surprising health diagnosis in hopes to help others feel supported and seen.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” McElhenney, 46, shared via Twitter on Tuesday, July 11. “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly, but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things. And I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone.”

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star explained that he will further detail his “full diagnosis/prognosis” on his “The Always Sunny” podcast later this month. For now, McElhenney wants his fans to know that they have an ally in him, reminding his followers: “You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :).”

As McElhenney continues to unpack his diagnosis, he and wife Kaitlin Olson have been embracing the funny side of life — and clapping back at split rumors.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, recently responded on July 3 to a Perez Hilton article about their marriage, which cited the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi.

“Apparently two married costars of a popular and long running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales,” the DeuxMoi post with the subject “not always sunny” read.

While some readers were convinced the blind item was talking about McElhenney and Olson, 47, who have been costarring on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005, Olson had a quippy response to the allegations.

“It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale,” the Champions actress, who shares sons Axel, 12, and Leo, 11, with McElhenney, quipped via Twitter. “I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. 🐳💦.”

McElhenney — who co-owns the Wales-based soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds — commented on his wife’s quirky statement with one of his own.

“Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are …. Incorrect,” he replied via Twitter.