Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are going to keep getting the last laugh — together.

On Monday, July 3, the costar couple responded to Perez Hilton’s article about their marriage, which cited the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi.

“Apparently two married costars of a popular and long running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales,” the DeuxMoi entry with the subject “not always sunny” read.

Olsen, 47, subsequently took to Twitter and joked, “It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. 🐳💦”

McElhenney, 46, who frequents the U.K. with his football club Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Ryan Reynolds, added to his wife’s post: “Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are…. incorrect.”

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars met on the set of the sitcom in 2005 and secretly started dating, trying to keep their romance under wraps from their costars.

“They were like, ‘We have something to tell you guys.’ Kaitlin just starts crying and says, ‘I love [Rob.] I love him so much, you guys. He’s such a great person. We don’t want you guys to be mad at us because we’re dating and on the show,’” castmate Mary Elizabeth Ellis recalled to Buzzfeed in 2015. “It just made us laugh so hard because it was such a funny way to reveal that they were dating for the first time. They’re just so great together.”

The twosome wed in 2008 and went on to welcome two kids: son Axel in 2010 and son Leo in 2012. Ahead of their 14th wedding anniversary, they made headlines for a sweet joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Being in a relationship is very difficult. We’ve had our ups and downs,” McElhenney said with Olson by his side in August 2022. “We’ve been married for, coming up on 14 years this September. And I can tell you that I love you more now than I did 14 years ago. And that for as hard as it is sometimes, just like in any relationship, I will keep showing up and doing my best, because I love you so much.”