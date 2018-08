Robin Thicke, Girlfriend April Love Geary Expecting Second Child (RADAR Online)

Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 13 Trailer (Star Magazine)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hit the Beach (OK! Magazine)

10 Most Popular Celebrity Workouts (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!