Ryan Reynolds made sure he was prepped in proper etiquette before meeting King Charles III.

“So the King of England called,” Reynolds, 46, revealed in a Tuesday, September 5, teaser for season 2 of his FX series, Welcome to Wrexham, with Rob McElhenney. “We went to monarchy boot camp. It was like the military except your pinky is always up.”

The trailer features Reynolds and McElhenney, 46 — who co-own soccer team Wrexham AFC — detailing how they prepared to introduce themselves to Charles, 74, after the monarch called them up.

“Rob and Ryan get a crash course in royal etiquette. FX’s Welcome to Wrexham returns 9.12 on FX. Stream on @hulu,” the show’s official social media pages captioned the trailer, which features the duo enlisting a coach to help them walk, shake hands and sit properly when in the king’s company.

Related: Nick Lachey! Alyssa Milano! Joe Manganiello! Celebs Who Love Football Football fanatics! It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football, but there are also plenty of stars that enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines, too — or from the comfort of their homes. Whether they’re suiting up in the jerseys of their favorite players […]

“I feel like a serial killer,” Reynolds quips while remaining still in one clip, while their coach tells them, “Everything starts with a first impression.”

Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered in August 2022, follows Reynolds and McElhenney as they learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the world, which they purchased in 2020. Season 1 of the docuseries chronicled the pair’s crash course in football club ownership, ending with the team rising in the rankings and getting promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds captioned a clip via Instagram of him and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star embracing after their club won the national league championship in April.

Season 2, which begins airing on Tuesday, September 12, will document how Wrexham lives up to the growing expectations surrounding the team, the pressure for the club to get promoted and what happens when Reynolds and McElhenney come face to face with King Charles himself.

Since purchasing the team, Reynolds has joked about becoming a mentor for his players off the field. When his wife, Blake Lively, comes to visit the AFC clubhouse, he has to remind player Ollie Palmer how to behave.

“Every time we’ve come as a family and stuff, we’ll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie’s the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife,” Reynolds said during a May episode of the “Fearless in Devotion” podcast. “I’m always like, ‘Ollie, put a f–king shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.’”

Reynolds has brought Lively, 35, and their children to watch the Welsh soccer team play on various occasions. The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — are the proud parents of daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3 and a fourth child whom they welcomed earlier this year. Most recently, the pair took a selfie on the soccer field after Wrexham defeated the York City club in March.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: World Cup Fever? See Which Celebs Love Playing and Watching Soccer Soccer fever! Whenever World Cup season begins, fans become glued to their TVs to see which country will win the coveted title — while many stars get inspired to lace up their cleats and join in on the fun at home. Everyone from Justin Bieber and Kendra Wilkinson to Niall Horan and Will Ferrell have […]

“Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy,” Reynolds captioned a series of photos from the game. “These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up.”