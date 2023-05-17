Everyone decent? Ryan Reynolds revealed he’s told Wrexham AFC player Ollie Palmer to wear a shirt while his wife Blake Lively and family come to visit the clubhouse.

“Every time we’ve come as a family and stuff, we’ll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie’s the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife,” the Deadpool star, 46, said on the Tuesday, May 16, episode of the “Fearless in Devotion” podcast. “I’m always like, ‘Ollie, put a f–king shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.'”

Reynolds — who co-owns the ​U.K. soccer team with Rob McElhenney — went on to gush about the athlete, 31, noting he’s “one of the best guys” and “funniest guys” he knows.

The Adam Project star has brought Lively, 35, and their children to watch the Welsh soccer team play. The couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — are the proud parents of daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3 and a fourth child they secretly welcomed earlier this year, whose name they have not yet revealed. Most recently, Reynolds and the Gossip Girl star took a selfie on the soccer field after Wrexham defeated the York City club in March.

“Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy,” Reynolds captioned a series of photos from the game. “These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up.”

One month later, the Red Notice actor and McElhenney, 46, had an emotional celebration — captured by friend Paul Rudd — after Wrexham was promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds captioned a clip via Instagram of him and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star embracing after their club won the national league championship in April.

McElhenney, for his part, shared similar sentiments on his respective page.

“I don’t remember this moment at all,” he captioned the same clip. “But you can see something leave both of our bodies at the same time. And then we’re filled back up with an indescribable joy. ❤️.”

The actors came together to purchase the then-struggling club in November 2020. Two years after the sale, the duo came together for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham to document their journey as team owners as they strived to make the club a winning team.