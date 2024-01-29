Every new angle from Taylor Swift‘s celebration on the field at the AFC Championship Game provides more insight into her relationship with the Kelce family.

In a clip shared via social media on Monday, January 29, Swift, 34, follows Travis Kelce‘s mother Donna Kelce‘s lead as they look for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, January 28.

“Where’s … Do we have a dad? We have a dad, we have Jason,” Swift asks as she walks with Donna, referring to Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, and brother Jason Kelce.

When a security guard seemingly inquires about Swift’s plan, she responds, “I don’t know. … I’m gonna do what she (Donna) does.”

📹| Taylor walking onto the field with Donna while trying to find Ed and Jason 🕵️‍♀️😂 “Where’s- do we have a dad? We have a dad, we have Jason… Idk I’m gonna do what she (Donna) does.” pic.twitter.com/ynvDNUhQpw — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 29, 2024

In case you somehow missed it, Swift, Donna, Ed and Jason all made their way to Travis — with the couple packing on the PDA in honor of the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl.

“How about that one, huh?” Travis said to Swift before they kissed. He then embraced his dad. “Papa! What’s up, big dog? Las Vegas! Here we go, baby!”

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

The athlete subsequently turned his attention back to the “You’re Losing Me” singer. “Oh, man. That was a crazy one right there. What’s up, sweetie?” he asked.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Swift replied before pointing out where she sat with his family during the game. “That was insane, I can’t believe it.”

Swift and Travis have been dating since summer 2023, going public with their romance that September when the Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME last month about the attention on the twosome. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Connection With Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Fans had long waited to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, in the same room, and the moment finally arrived in January 2024. Swift was first linked to Travis in September 2023 when she was spotted cheering him on at a Kansas City Chiefs game in a suite with his mother, Donna […]

Travis has sent the media a similar message, telling reporters during a press conference on Friday, January 26: “As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise.”

Sunday’s game marked the second time Swift was seen with Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, at a Chiefs game. After going viral for his shirtless antics at the January 21 game, Jason kept it more low-key at the AFC Championship, but when Travis and Jason connected on the field, they got emotional.

“You’re the best in the world. … I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year,” the Philadelphia Eagles center told his younger brother. “You guys f–king pulled through. Finish this motherf—ker.”

It’s likely Jason and Kylie will be on hand to root for Travis and the Chiefs when they play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Swift, for her part, will have to jet to Las Vegas from Tokyo to be in attendance as she’s set to perform in Japan on Saturday, February 10.