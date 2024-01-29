Just like Us, Travis Kelce wanted to know if brother Jason Kelce went shirtless again at the AFC Championship game.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, securing their spot at the Super Bowl, on Sunday, January 28, Travis, 34, hit the field. He had his arm around girlfriend Taylor Swift when he saw Jason, 36. The Eagles center pulled Travis into a sweet embrace. “That was fun to watch!” he said.

Travis, meanwhile, got down to business, asking. “You keep your shirt on this time, or what?”

“I did for right now. We’ll see how it goes,” Jason quipped.

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have an enviable sibling bond full of support, laughter and, of course, football. As the brothers have found success in the NFL, they have shared glimpses of their relationship off the field. Their family even served as inspiration for Travis’ Saturday Night Live monologue, which he hosted for the first […]

After the joke, Jason and Travis shared an emotional embrace. “I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year,” Jason said while hugging Travis. “You guys f–king stayed true. Finish it for me. Finish this mother–ker.”

The brothers told each other how much they loved each other before Travis headed to the stage to celebrate receiving the Lamar Hunt trophy.

One week prior, Jason attracted quite a bit of attention when he watched the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in New York. After Travis scored a touchdown, Jason celebrated by ripping off his shirt and screaming in support. He also climbed out of the suite and into the stands.

Jason opened up about his “fun” night during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

Related: Everything the Kelce Family Has Said About Jason’s Potential Retirement Jason Kelce is seemingly ready for retirement after 13 years in the NFL. Kelce, 36, reportedly told his teammates that he was retiring after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. After the loss, Jason seemed emotional on the sidelines as did his wife […]

“This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and … go have fun and root on [my] brother,” he said, adding that he hadn’t been able to watch Travis as a fan in two years.

He thought taking your shirt off was a “Buffalo Bills thing” and wanted the full fan experience. “I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans. … I feel like at this tailgate I was possessed by Bills Mafia,” he quipped.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, told Good Morning America on Friday, January 26, that her husband “desperately wanted to [jump] through a table” while tailgating. “It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day — go through table,” she said, noting that Jason “did not get a chance to do that.”

So he decided to bare the nipple instead. “I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,’” Kylie added, noting that she initially came around to the idea.

She eventually had to tell him to reel it in. “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, ‘You know what, go ahead.’ That’s my husband,” Kylie shared. “And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in,’ because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum. You’re making their jobs harder.”