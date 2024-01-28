Jason Kelce already proved he knows how to hype up a football crowd, and he returned for a second round as his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Jason, 36, was in the crowd for the Sunday, January 28, game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The winning team will advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, to compete against the victors of the NFC Championship Game (either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers).

Jason was seen sporting a Kansas City Chiefs beanie which he coordinated with a red and gold Hawaiian print shirt over a “Big Yeti” t-shirt. He met with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who traveled to Baltimore for the game. Jason took off his hat as he chatted with the politician, and he was holding Dogfish Head beer with a Chiefs koozie that featured his brother’s photo on it.

He was later seen in the stands with parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, who were sitting in a different section than Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Ed, Donna, & Jason enjoying the game pic.twitter.com/M10MpM0UIk — sarah (@tayvischarm) January 28, 2024

While Jason is typically not in attendance at Travis’ games, as he has his own NFL schedule for the Philadelphia Eagles to contend with, he went to the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game on January 21 after the Eagles’ season ended with a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15. When the Chiefs took on the Bills, Jason watched from a private suite with his wife, Kylie Kelce, his parents and Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, marking the first time that Jason and Kylie, 31, met Swift, 34.

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have an enviable sibling bond full of support, laughter and, of course, football. As the brothers have found success in the NFL, they have shared glimpses of their relationship off the field. Their family even served as inspiration for Travis’ Saturday Night Live monologue, which he hosted for the first […]

Jason caused a frenzy at the time when he removed his shirt and jumped into the stands to interact with fans. Following the game, Jason shared his and Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Elliotte’s opinion on his antics. “Ellie said, ‘Dad’s boobs are showing!’” a text from his mother-in-law, which he posted via X (formerly Twitter), read.

Days later, Jason addressed his behavior during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said, adding that he gave her “a heads-up” before the game started. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Related: Is Jason Kelce Ready to Retire From the NFL? What He's Said Jason Kelce has been a fixture of the Philadelphia Eagles offense for more than a decade, but he’s been realistic about the idea of retirement. Kelce was drafted in 2011, becoming the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 regular season games at center. He helped lead the Eagles to their first-ever Super […]

Jason confessed that Kylie told him to be on his “best behavior” around Swift. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,’” he joked. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

As for Swift’s reaction to Jason’s enthusiasm, Travis revealed: “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

Earlier this week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes teased that Jason would be returning to see the team take on the Ravens. “Who knows what he’ll do this week,” Mahomes, 28, hinted on the Drive radio show.

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

While Jason’s actions at the Chiefs vs. Bills game made waves at the time, Mahomes noted that it was just “Jason being Jason” as he rooted for Travis, 34.

“That Kelce family, man, they live on high energy,” he said. “They’re a family, and they love each other, and they’re going to support each other.”