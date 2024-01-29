Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes did their part to bring the Kansas City Chiefs good vibes as the team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to win the AFC Championship.

Swift, 34, and Brittany, 28, were spotted cheering on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, January 28, according to photos snapped by family and friends. Swift’s BFF Keleigh Teller (actor Miles Teller’s wife), who also attended the game, posted an Instagram Story of the singer hugging Brittany.

Swift also appeared in a photo with more members of the family.

“Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15,” Randi Mahomes, Patrick’s mother, captioned a photo of herself, Patrick’s siblings, Jackson and Mia, and Brittany.

Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was noticeably absent from the snap after joking that he had no interest in sitting with Swift or Kelce’s family during Sunday’s game. (Randi and Pat are divorced.)

“Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” he said on WFAN Sports Radio’s “Evan & Tiki” last week. “I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Taylor Swift e Brittany Mahomes comemorando a vitória dos Chiefs juntas! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPfJjJ1oDc — Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) January 29, 2024

Since Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, she and Brittany have forged a special bond. Not only have they rooted for the team on multiple occasions (whether they were wearing coordinating custom Chiefs puffer coats or making up a touchdown celebration dance), but they have also spent time together in New York City and Los Angeles in recent months.

“Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet and down to earth, and they get along really great,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better.”

After Swift invited Brittany and some of the other wives of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates to dinner with her famous pals and to a football watch party at her apartment in New York City in November 2023, a second insider revealed that Swift was “loving her newfound friendships.”

“She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them,” the source said, adding that Swift’s friends “got along amazingly” with the Chiefs players’ wives.

Amid Swift’s growing connection with Brittany, Patrick, 28, weighed in, telling CBS Mornings in December 2023 that Swift has become “part of Chiefs Kingdom” and “part of the team.”

“She’s top-tier at her profession. And to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see,” he shared. “Now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Patrick also thought it was “cool” that Swift has “embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship as well.” (Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 and share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months.)

Prior to the AFC Championship Game, an insider exclusively told Us that Swift and Brittany “have grown even closer over the past several months.”

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” the source continued. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

For Swift, her bond with Brittany goes beyond her relationship with Kelce, 34. “[She] didn’t become friends with [Brittany] just because she’s dating Travis,” the insider noted. “Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what.”