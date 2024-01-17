Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ friendship isn’t going out of style any time soon.

“Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months. They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis [Kelce], and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

The insider went on to note that Swift, 34, “didn’t become friends with [Britany] just because she’s dating Travis,” adding, “Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what.”

Swift began publicly hanging out with Mahomes, 28, last year at Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023, with the insider noting Mahomes had been to Swift’s concerts with husband Patrick Mahomes in the past. Brittany has been in a relationship with the Chiefs quarterback, 28, since 2012. They tied the knot after 10 years together in 2022 and share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 13 months.

As Swift and Kelce heat up, Brittany has been embraced by Swift’s star-studded inner circle. In November 2023, the former soccer player joined Swift for dinner in New York City alongside Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” a second source shared with Us at the time. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

Likewise, Swift has formed strong bonds with her fellow Chiefs wives and girlfriends, including Paige Buechele (wife of former backup QB Shane Buechele) and Lyndsay Bell (wife of tight end Blake Bell). She even hosted an NFL watch party for the women at her NYC apartment in November 2023.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” another insider told Us. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

The source added that Swift’s celeb pals “got along amazingly with Brittany, Lyndsay and Paige” during another NYC outing before the game. “She absolutely has plans of hanging out all together again very soon.”

Earlier this month, Swift enjoyed another dinner night out with Brittany and Lyndsay in Los Angeles. Swift and Brittany later hit the stands in matching Chiefs jersey puffer coats at the team’s Saturday, January 13, AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs are set to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.