Taylor Swift is enjoying her time in shiny, bright Beverly Hills with her new friends from Missouri.

Swift, 34, was spotted heading to dinner on Saturday, January 6, with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, who are the respective wives of Kansas City Chiefs athletes Patrick Mahomes and Blake Bell. The trio, whom Swift met amidst her romance with fellow Chiefs star Travis Kelce, were seen outside trendy eatery Spago in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Swift channeled her “reputation” era, looking chic in a long-sleeved black minidress and knee-high boots. She completed her look with a black handbag and delicate gold jewelry, topped with her signature red lip. Brittany, 28, coordinated with the pop star in all black, opting for a sweater tucked into a Gucci skirt that she paired with heeled boots. Lyndsay for her part, chose a cream-colored sweater dress with black, leather accessories.

Brittany and Lyndsay likely traveled to L.A. to watch their husbands’ final regular season football game before playoffs. The Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7. It is unknown if Swift will attend the game since it overlaps with the 81st annual Golden Globes, for which her Eras Tour documentary scored a nomination.

Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season after she started dating Kelce, 34, that summer. She went to her first game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, decked out in team gear. As Swift continued to cheer on the Missouri football team at later games, she was joined by Brittany and Lindsay in the stands.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great. … They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift, Brittany and Lyndsay have also coordinated their game-day styles. During the team’s Christmas Day home game, the three women each wore Santa hats with their partners’ respective jersey numbers on the brim.

A second source told Us in November 2023 that Swift is “loving her newfound friendships” with the other Chiefs partners. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them,” the insider added.