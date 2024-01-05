Taylor Swift ordered Travis Kelce’s favorite sweet treat while enjoying a girls’ night out with Brittany Mahomes.

“It was pretty cool because Travis … he always requests our cinnamon roll, so I would think that he must have said something to her since she was going to [our establishment],” Megan Garrelts, owner of Rye restaurant in Leawood, Kansas told Page Six on Thursday, January 4. “That was pretty fun, so we warmed it up.”

Swift, 34, dined at the local joint alongside Mahomes, 28, and a few other wives of Chiefs players on Saturday, December 30, celebrating a birthday for one of the women. The restaurant was likely recommended to the pop star by Kelce, 34, who dines there frequently.

“We have some history with serving [the Chiefs] through the years,” Garrelts told the outlet, noting that Kelce also frequents their Kansas City location. “He comes in pretty often to both. He’s awesome.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While Garrelts shared that Kelce typically loves saying “hi” to the people dining at the eatery, he’s been “a little more private” as of late. “He sits in the private room, but normally he sits in the main dining room with his friends and handlers. He’s great,” she added.

As for Swift, the restaurateur told Page Six that the singer was “very, very nice” and even picked up the tab for the table. According to Garrelts, Rye was given a heads-up that a notable guest would be coming in for the evening but didn’t know the identity of the diner until Swift showed up around 7:30 p.m. that night.

“Due to the nature of when we have a high profile guest, we try to keep it pretty on the down-low just out of respect for privacy,” Garrelts explained, sharing that Swift and the other WAGs sat in a private room for the evening. “Nobody really knew she was there.”

Despite keeping it low-key, Garrelts said the women “all ordered cocktails” and were definitely “having lively girls’ night” before the Chiefs game the following day.

Swift has been spending much of her free time in Kansas City since she started dating Kelce last year. The singer has cheered the tight end on at multiple games — both home and away — alongside Brittany, who is the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

On Christmas, Taylor brought her own parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as her brother, Austin Swift, to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis’ team play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Austin, 31, rocked a full Santa Claus suit for the event, which Travis praised during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast the following week.

“He killed it,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce of the getup. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag. … [He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants.”

Swit seemingly stuck around KC after Christmas to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her boyfriend the following week. The couple attended a late-night bash alongside the Mahomes’, cozying up and posing for photos as they counted down to midnight.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games in 2023 Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Kelce later opened up about the soiree on the Wednesday, January 3, episode of “New Heights,” which took place after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was fun, yeah. We all got to celebrate New Year’s together. It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family [there]. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one,” Travis said of the NYE party. While he didn’t mention Swift by name, he gushed over having “a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam.”