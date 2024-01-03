Travis Kelce hinted his new year started off on a “fun” note with friends, family and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During the Wednesday, January 3, episode of “New Heights,” Kelce, 34, dished on how he spent New Year’s Eve after he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, telling brother Jason Kelce that he was happy to have their mom, Donna Kelce, in town for the game.

“It was fun, yeah,” Travis said on the podcast. “We all got to celebrate New Year’s together. It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family [there]. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one.”

Travis noted that he and his mother were able to exchange presents after she spent Christmas in Philadelphia with Jason, 36, who plays center for the Eagles. (Their dad, Ed Kelce, was in Kansas City for Travis’ Christmas Day game, while Donna supported Jason at the Eagles’ stadium.)

“It was cool to have mom in town to … bring in the new year with her,” Travis added.

While he didn’t mention Swift, 34, by name, Travis gushed over having “a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam.”

Swift cheered for Travis at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve, arriving at the venue in a Chiefs letterman jacket that looked similar to one worn by Travis on Christmas Day. Following the team’s big win, the couple got all dressed up for a New Year’s bash in Kansas City and were caught packing on the PDA in videos shared via social media.

The twosome celebrated alongside fellow Chiefs couple Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, posing for photos as they counted down to midnight.

Travis and Swift were first linked in September 2023, two months after the tight end gave her a shout-out on his podcast after attending The Eras Tour in Kansas City. The pair’s romance has continued to heat up ever since, with date nights in New York City, South America and more.

Swift spent her Christmas cheering for the Chiefs alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother Austin Swift, who rocked a full Santa suit in the stadium suite. During a special holiday episode of “New Heights,” Travis praised Austin’s “full commit” to the Christmas spirit.

“He killed it,” Travis told Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag. … [He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants.”