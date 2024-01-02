Travis Kelce approves of Taylor Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs jacket.
Kelce, 34, shared his thoughts on his girlfriend’s latest Chiefs merch via Instagram on Monday, January 1. After designer Jeff Hamilton shared photos of Swift, 34, wearing his Wool & Leather Kansas City Chiefs jacket at the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31, Kelce commented “🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌.”
Swift’s jacket features an ivory bodice with black leather sleeves. The piece is embellished with Chiefs patches, the team’s logo and a football helmet. Swift paired the outerwear with black pants, a matching shirt, a leather belt finished with silver hardware, boots, a gold necklace and cross earrings. Her blonde hair was parted to the side with her bangs swept across her forehead. She rocked a small braid and a black bow and teamed the style with her signature red lip, winged eyeliner and long lashes.
Kelce, meanwhile, wore a similar jacket last week, at his December 25 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Later on Sunday, the couple both got dressed to the nines to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Swift rocked a sparkly silver dress from Clio Peppiatt, which retails for $2,013 and features a scoop neckline, open back and a beaded design. Her hair was pinned in an updo with the Supernova Bobby Pin Set from Jennifer Behr that included star and moon pins.
Kelce, for his part, looked as handsome as ever in a brown corduroy jacket and matching pants. He elevated his ensemble with black sunglasses and a silver watch.
When the clock struck midnight, the duo were seen wrapping their arms around each other and sharing a kiss.
Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes were also in attendance and took photos with the couple. Brittany, 28 — who has sparked up a friendship with Taylor — rocked a black strapless dress equipped with sequins while Patrick, 28, opted for a checkered knit shirt and backwards cap.