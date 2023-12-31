Taylor Swift fans know that New Year’s Day holds special meaning for the singer, but New Year’s Eve was just as significant this year as she supported Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift, 34, arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as his team faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31. Swift traded in her usual miniskirt for black straight-leg jeans with a matching top and boots. She showed her team spirit with a Kansas City Chiefs letterman-inspired jacket — which seems to be from Kelce’s closet.

Taylor Swift spending New Year’s Eve with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/irTNlcw79j — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) December 31, 2023

Kelce, 34, was spotted wearing an almost identical Chiefs coat with a white torso, black leather sleeves and various team patches when he arrived at the Christmas Day game. Swift’s has a striped hem and cuffs while Kelce’s coat is outlined with plain black.

The game took place less than a week after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Chiefs on Christmas Day. Swift and her family — dad Scott Swift, mom Andrea Swift and brother Austin Swift — as well as Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, were in attendance for the Monday, December 25, loss. Commentator Tony Romo made headlines during the game when he mistakenly referred to Taylor as Travis’ “wife” for the second time this season.

Taylor was spotted at her first Chiefs game in September, though she later clarified that her romance with Travis actually began shortly after he gave her a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast in July. Earlier this month, she addressed backlash to the media attention surrounding her presence in the stands.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. … I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

After Taylor received cheers from New England Patriots fans during their game against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, Travis gushed over the NFL community’s acceptance of Taylor.

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” he noted during the December 20 episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

Related: See Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs Game Day Looks Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Travis then downplayed the few negative reactions to Taylor’s attendance. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor,” he said. “I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.’”

Travis’ teammates have also welcomed Taylor into the fold, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “She’s just a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Mahomes, 28, shared during a December 22 interview with CBS Mornings. “And she’s part of the team.”

Mahomes went on to applaud “the person that [Taylor] is,” adding, “That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”