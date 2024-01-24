Taylor Swift has never been out of style during her New York City outings with Brittany Mahomes.

The duo stepped out in chic looks to grab dinner with Swift’s pal Cara Delevingne at Nobu on Tuesday, January 23. Swift, 34, paired her long-sleeved little black dress, sheer black tights and black ankle boots with different gold accessories, including a chain belt and layered necklaces. The outfit’s color scheme was reminiscent of her Reputation era, further convincing fans that the rerecorded version of her sixth studio album could be coming soon.

In true Swift fashion, she rocked her classic winged eyeliner and red lip for the night out in NYC. She switched up her hair by pulling her blonde locks into a classy ballerina bun.

Like Swift, Delevingne, 31, also opted for an all-black look with a suave velvet suit and sneakers. The model completed her outfit with a silver pendant necklace. Mahomes, for her part, wore a black and white houndstooth blazer and miniskirt, which she teamed with sheer tights and ankle boots.

Shortly before their Big Apple outing, the trio cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs at their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21. Swift showed her support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by sporting the team’s colors, while Mahomes, 28, paired a red puffer jacket and pants with a fuzzy black bucket hat while rooting for her husband and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (The couple tied the knot in 2022.)

Swift and Brittany previously showed their team spirit in matching puffer jackets at the Chiefs’ January 13 game. “Twinning & Winning 💯,” Brittany wrote via Instagram alongside pics of their coats, which featured their respective partners’ jersey numbers on the back.

Swift made her first NFL game appearance in September 2023, later forming a close bond with Brittany and fellow members of Chiefs Kingdom. Brittany previously joined Swift, Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid for another NYC dinner in November 2023.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

Swift, meanwhile, has been embraced by the partners of Travis’ teammates, including Lyndsay Bell (who is married to tight end Blake Bell) and Paige Buechele (who is married to former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele).

Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a second insider exclusively told Us in November 2023. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

Earlier this month, a third source told Us that Swift and Brittany’s “genuine friendship” has “grown even closer over the past few months,” adding, “[They] love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men. Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”