Taylor Swift might be gearing up to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — and we’re ready for it.

Swift has been making her way through the rerecordings — and rereleases — of her first six albums since her masters were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019. After Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) both dropped In 2021, Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July, while 1989 (Taylor’s Version) hit shelves in October.

With just two rerecords left to announce — 2016’s Reputation and her 2006 self-titled debut — fans have begun to look for hints as to which record is next on the list. All signs began to point toward Reputation when multiple singles were featured on various TV shows earlier this summer, like “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” which appeared on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and Wilderness, respectively.

Swift has also seemingly been transitioning her wardrobe to incorporate more “Rep era” tones like black, silver and gold, a signature move she often turns to when wanting to hint at upcoming projects.

“Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry,” Swift explained in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else.” And people don’t always find this one out immediately, but they know you’re probably sending a message.”

Keep scrolling for every hint Swift is about to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version):

Every Song But ‘I Did Something Bad’

Since kicking off the Eras Tour earlier this year, Swift has performed every song off Reputation during the “surprise songs” section of the concert with the exception of one: “I Did Something Bad.”

Fans believe holding off on the track may be intentional, as it could be a wink and a nod to Rep’s designated “era,” much like she previously held off on performing “New Romantics,” until she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Silver, Black and Gold All Over

Prior to her Speak Now (TV) and 1989 (TV) release, Swift subtly changed the color of her Eras Tour outfits to hint at an upcoming album announcement.

During her first night in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, November 24, the singer rocked a silver jacket for her performance of “The Man” and a silver dress during her Fearless era. Later in the show, her Speak Now gown was a pink design that featured black and gold embellishments throughout. (Black, gold and silver are Reputation’s signature colors.)

Dancers Drop Clues

One of Swift’s dancers on the Eras Tour, Jan Ravnik, took to social media in November to post a black and white photo of a snake via his Instagram Stories. The reptile served as the symbol for Swift’s Reputation era in 2016, referencing her feud with Kim Kardashian in which the reality star called Swift a snake.