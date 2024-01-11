Spotted: Blake Lively and Taylor Swift out to dinner at Lucali Pizza.

The gal pals were photographed leaving a private party at the Brooklyn eatery — favored by Beyoncé — on Wednesday, January 10. They appeared to be in good spirits, channeling different style eras with their outfits.

Lively, 36, seemingly revived her beloved Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen, in a red, black and orange striped sweater teamed with a suede miniskirt and crimson pumps. She styled the getup with a bulky gold chain necklace and Louis Vuitton’s Capucines BB Ecru Jaune bag. Serena was known for mixing the preppy and bohemian aesthetic with the use of patterns, eye-catching prints, high-low silhouettes and of course, a plethora of accessories.

Swift, 34, meanwhile, served up Reputation vibes in over-the-knee snakeskin boots by Jimmy Choo, which retail for $2,450. She teamed the footwear with a green crushed velvet dress, sheer tights and a black purse. She accessorized with an assortment of necklaces and rings and wore her blonde hair in loose curls. Swift topped her look off with her signature red lip.

Wednesday was hardly the first time Lively and Swift made the streets of New York City their personal runway. Last month, the besties were seen celebrating Swift’s birthday in the Lower East Side. Lively showed off her figure in a skintight leather dress and lace-up Christian Louboutin boots as Swift wore a sparkly mini dress by Clio Peppiatt.

The frock, which comes with a $2,335 price tag at Net-a-Porter, features Swarovski beads and crystals as well as stars and moon motifs, a not so subtle nod to Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights.

In addition to celebrating Swift’s birthday with a night on the town, Lively gushed about the Grammy winner via Instagram. “Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only,” Lively wrote.