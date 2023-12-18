Blake Lively shared a belated birthday post for best friend Taylor Swift that only makes Us even more envious of their supportive friendship.

“Somehow, she’s even better in real life,” Lively, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 17, while Swift headed to a Kansas City Chiefs game in Boston. “Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.”

Lively shared 10 photos from Swift’s December 13 birthday party in New York City. Lively was spotted holding hands with Swift as they headed to Freemans on the Lower East Side for dinner before heading to The Box for a larger celebration. Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski and more attended Swift’s 34th birthday.

Just a couple of weeks prior to Swift’s celebration, Lively joined the singer on a girls trip to the U.K. for the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The Gossip Girl alum praised Beyoncé, 42, and Swift for being so supportive amid their blockbuster tours and films.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Lively shared earlier this month via Instagram. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

Lively continued, joking, “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”

Jokes aside, Lively has shown similar support for her other besties. Days after gathering for Swift’s birthday, Lively showed up to support pal America Ferrera at an event for the Barbie movie on Friday, December 15. Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn all showed up, staging an unofficial Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion and wearing coordinating shades of pink.

“💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night,” Ferrara captioned a video of the quartet set to audio from the 2005 coming-of-age film. “I love these women with all my heart. 💕 #SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖.”

Tamblyn added in her own post, “We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie. I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere. What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms — the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years — in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is. When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it.”