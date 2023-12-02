Blake Lively made it clear that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have no rivalry.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Lively, 36, shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 2. Her message was shared alongside several photos from the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which the Gossip Girl alum attended alongside Swift, 33. Lively and Beyonce, 42, were seen chatting with beaming smiles in one snap.

“It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception,” Lively continued. “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

She concluded with a quip: “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now … And even better than you can imagine.”

Amid the blockbuster Renaissance World Tour and Eras Tour, Swift and Beyoncé have often been compared throughout the past year, but the women have made it clear that they support each other. In October, Beyoncé showed up to support the premiere of Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie in Los Angeles. They wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift captioned a video of them throwing popcorn in the air at the time. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

After attending the Thursday, November 30, red carpet, Swift once again took to social media to gush over the “Break My Soul” singer.

“Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!” Swift captioned photos of herself smiling alongside Beyoncé. The singer also included a photo of herself and Swift beaming in her photo dump from the event.

In addition to having blockbuster world tours, both Swift and Beyoncé have concert films that were distributed via similar deals with AMC Theaters, Variety reported in October. Since they went through the theater company rather than a movie studio, both are getting a bigger payday — taking home more than 50 percent of the worldwide box office.