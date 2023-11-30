Taylor Swift proved she’ll always fly the extra mile to support Beyoncé.

Beyoncé, 42, premiered her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert movie in London on Thursday, November 30, and Swift, 33, was in attendance.

Swift graced the red carpet in a gorgeous silver gown featuring a scoop neckline, cinched waist and a thigh-high slit, perfectly complementing the evening’s “upscale opulence” theme. She completed the look with open-toe sandal heels and diamond earrings.

Her makeup featured natural foundation, blushed cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, long lashes and her signature red lip. Swift made the look even more fierce with a deep side part and soft curls.

Ahead of the big event, TMZ reported that Swift left boyfriend Travis Kelce’s house in Kansas City to fly to London on Wednesday, November 29.

Beyoncé and Swift previously showed their love for each other at the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie premiere in October at The Grove in Los Angeles. At the time, the duo wrapped their arms around each other and posed on the red carpet.

That night, Swift sported a blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a fig leaf design. Her hair was pinned up in a bob and she rocked curly bangs, cherry lips, azure eyeshadow and a diamond necklace.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, stunned in a silver breastplate LaQuan Smith jumpsuit. Her blonde locks were slicked back in a half-up-half-down hairdo with the rest of her strands straightened. She topped the look off with black leather boots, futuristic sunglasses and long nails.

After the film ended, Swift took to Instagram to share an adorable reel of her and Beyoncé sitting in the theater and gushed about their relationship in the caption. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence” she captioned the video of them throwing popcorn in the air. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms.

Swift added, “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

Both women took their careers to the next level this year with the biggest tours of their life. While Swift’s Eras Tour is ongoing, Beyoncé recently concluded the Renaissance World Tour last month.

She traveled through countries including the U.S., France, Sweden, Scotland, England and more from May through October.

Swift, meanwhile, recently finished her last 2023 show in São Paulo, Brazil, following the U.S. leg of her tour. She’ll soon be traveling to Tokyo in February 2024 to start back up.