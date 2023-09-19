Gossip Girl premiered 16 years ago — and we still can’t get enough of the characters’ timeless fashion.

The drama series — which starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chase Crawford, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen and more — had six stylish seasons between September 2007 and December 2012.

Costume designer Eric Daman included a number of designer gowns from Oscar de la Renta during the show, as well as high-fashion suits and accessories.

Lively previously praised the “spectacular and inventive” designer in a May 2022 interview with Vogue. “He really took that idea to the next level of characters really having a look. They had such a distinct look and fashion and I find that so inspiring.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She continued: “The impact of the fashion on that show was greater than anything else. Greater than the storytelling greater than the characters and it definitely changed my life.

Keep scrolling to see each of the characters’ most luxurious looks — because you know you love Us. Xoxo.