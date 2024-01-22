Brittany Mahomes is keeping warm in style.

The 28-year-old wore a black fuzzy bucket hat while watching her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.

Brittany paired the cozy accessory with red leather pants and a matching red puffer coat. The pants featured “MAHOMES” stitched in black letters on the side, and the coat featured black fur cuffs as well as her husband’s “15” jersey number.

Brittany topped the wintry look off with a yellow crossbody Chanel purse, black boots and black leather gloves. She wore her hair down in loose waves and sported thick black eyeliner and bright red lipstick.

She posted full-length snaps of her outfit to Instagram with the caption: “Round 2❤️.”

One week prior, on Saturday, January 13, Brittany wore a similar fuzzy bucket hat — only this time, a white one — to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. She teamed the warm accessory with a bright red coat that featured her last name and the number “15” on the front, black leather pants and a white turtleneck top.

These days, it’s difficult to pay attention to Brittany’s game day outfits without also admiring Taylor Swift’s football-friendly attire. In an Instagram post dated January 14, Brittany shared several sweet sweet snaps of the two posing in coordinating red and white outfits.

Swift, 34, wore a white beanie with a matching red and white coat (repping boyfriend Travis Kelce’s last name and jersey number “87”), black jeans and chunky black boots.

The “Cruel Summer” singer’s latest outfit on Sunday, January 21, featured a bright red beanie, an oversized white and red varsity jacket, black pants and a black saddle purse.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Brittany’s friendship is stronger than ever. “Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months,” they revealed to Us. “They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”